OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/2/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/25/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,231 9,389 10,392
Feeder Cattle: 5,231(100.0%) 9,389(100.0%) 10,392(100.0%)
*** Final ***
Compared to last week Feeder steers traded mostly 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for a trend. Heavy rainfall and cooler than normal temperatures remain in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 36% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;326;326;203.00;203.00
19;472;472;182.00;182.00
21;566-569;567;167.00-167.50;167.14
12;616;616;158.00;158.00
19;623-626;625;151.00-152.00;151.58;Unweaned
26;677;677;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
74;700-733;711;141.50-144.00;142.37
204;759-798;786;140.75-144.00;141.89
206;803-839;829;136.50-140.50;138.83
375;859-884;878;130.00-138.00;135.59
588;906-944;930;124.50-134.75;129.73
30;989;989;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
46;1009;1009;122.75;122.75
61;1086-1092;1087;119.00-122.50;121.75
8;1184;1184;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;430;430;165.00;165.00
7;481;481;169.00;169.00
27;596-599;598;159.00-160.00;159.44
71;622-644;637;110.00-148.00;140.13
51;680-687;683;137.00-139.50;137.87
205;700-749;730;137.50-142.00;140.64
44;783-795;792;134.50-142.50;138.83
93;820-842;836;125.00-133.50;131.43
258;851-876;871;120.00-131.50;129.39
107;904-933;917;122.50-124.50;124.27
54;975-985;978;123.50-123.75;123.67
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;479;479;144.00;144.00
28;591-592;592;127.00-132.00;129.86
13;643;643;125.00;125.00
27;686;686;130.00;130.00
70;713;713;125.00;125.00
5;787;787;97.00;97.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;327;327;163.00;163.00
31;420-446;439;152.00-154.00;153.51
16;480;480;150.00;150.00
70;538-544;540;139.00-144.00;142.70
113;552-598;576;139.00-141.00;139.83
82;616-648;637;133.00-139.00;137.49
49;658-679;666;132.50-139.00;135.25
169;710-744;724;123.50-133.50;128.57
433;754-795;778;122.50-128.75;124.40
182;807-835;822;120.00-130.50;125.81
43;855;855;125.25;125.25
45;915-945;930;114.00-119.00;117.90
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;333;333;155.00;155.00
6;379;379;155.00;155.00
5;448;448;147.00;147.00
7;414;414;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
22;482-489;486;136.00-140.50;137.83
12;531-547;540;139.00-145.00;141.46
76;568-599;588;127.00-142.50;131.67
123;633;633;129.00;129.00
50;673-687;683;121.50-134.00;124.70
14;738-748;742;124.00-125.50;124.65
7;774;774;117.00;117.00
16;808-836;822;119.00-121.00;120.02
7;965;965;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;856;856;102.00;102.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;314;314;190.00;190.00
10;530;530;156.00;156.00;Unweaned