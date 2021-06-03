OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/2/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/25/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,231 9,389 10,392

Feeder Cattle: 5,231(100.0%) 9,389(100.0%) 10,392(100.0%)

*** Final ***

Compared to last week Feeder steers traded mostly 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for a trend. Heavy rainfall and cooler than normal temperatures remain in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 36% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;326;326;203.00;203.00

19;472;472;182.00;182.00

21;566-569;567;167.00-167.50;167.14

12;616;616;158.00;158.00

19;623-626;625;151.00-152.00;151.58;Unweaned

26;677;677;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

74;700-733;711;141.50-144.00;142.37

204;759-798;786;140.75-144.00;141.89

206;803-839;829;136.50-140.50;138.83

375;859-884;878;130.00-138.00;135.59

588;906-944;930;124.50-134.75;129.73

30;989;989;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

46;1009;1009;122.75;122.75

61;1086-1092;1087;119.00-122.50;121.75

8;1184;1184;114.00;114.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;430;430;165.00;165.00

7;481;481;169.00;169.00

27;596-599;598;159.00-160.00;159.44

71;622-644;637;110.00-148.00;140.13

51;680-687;683;137.00-139.50;137.87

205;700-749;730;137.50-142.00;140.64

44;783-795;792;134.50-142.50;138.83

93;820-842;836;125.00-133.50;131.43

258;851-876;871;120.00-131.50;129.39

107;904-933;917;122.50-124.50;124.27

54;975-985;978;123.50-123.75;123.67

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;479;479;144.00;144.00

28;591-592;592;127.00-132.00;129.86

13;643;643;125.00;125.00

27;686;686;130.00;130.00

70;713;713;125.00;125.00

5;787;787;97.00;97.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;327;327;163.00;163.00

31;420-446;439;152.00-154.00;153.51

16;480;480;150.00;150.00

70;538-544;540;139.00-144.00;142.70

113;552-598;576;139.00-141.00;139.83

82;616-648;637;133.00-139.00;137.49

49;658-679;666;132.50-139.00;135.25

169;710-744;724;123.50-133.50;128.57

433;754-795;778;122.50-128.75;124.40

182;807-835;822;120.00-130.50;125.81

43;855;855;125.25;125.25

45;915-945;930;114.00-119.00;117.90

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;333;333;155.00;155.00

6;379;379;155.00;155.00

5;448;448;147.00;147.00

7;414;414;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

22;482-489;486;136.00-140.50;137.83

12;531-547;540;139.00-145.00;141.46

76;568-599;588;127.00-142.50;131.67

123;633;633;129.00;129.00

50;673-687;683;121.50-134.00;124.70

14;738-748;742;124.00-125.50;124.65

7;774;774;117.00;117.00

16;808-836;822;119.00-121.00;120.02

7;965;965;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;856;856;102.00;102.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;314;314;190.00;190.00

10;530;530;156.00;156.00;Unweaned