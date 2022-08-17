OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/16/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/9/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,500 9,686 6,685
Feeder Cattle: 2,500(100.0%) 9,686(100.0%) 6,685(100.0%)
Special Note: ***The final report will be issued on Wednesday 08/17/2022. They are estimating 5,500 head for the feeder sale on Wednesday.***
Compared to last week: Steer calves over 450 lbs steady to 5.00 higher; under 450 lbs and where tested, 10.00-20.00 higher. Heifer calves over 500 lbs steady; under 500 lbs 8.00-15.00 higher. Demand very good for steer calves; moderate to good for heifers. Quality mostly average. Weather remains hot and dry, however there are chances of rain and cooler temps in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 43% Heifers, 15% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 18%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;250;250;225.00;225.00
38;340-349;347;230.00-238.00;236.12
18;373-398;384;215.00-255.00;237.40
60;403-447;426;212.00-244.00;228.53
9;403-406;405;200.00-202.50;201.67;Unweaned
28;450-496;484;200.00-220.00;203.34
88;509-549;522;192.00-205.00;196.24
10;537;537;190.00;190.00;Unweaned
109;553-593;567;187.00-205.00;198.86
5;593;593;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
123;604-648;622;178.50-201.00;193.37
2;605;605;177.50;177.50;Unweaned
17;659;659;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
14;763-777;775;172.00-174.00;173.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;439;439;207.50;207.50
24;463-490;478;192.00-199.00;197.60
3;455;455;202.00;202.00;ThinFleshed
3;497;497;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
25;516-545;534;180.00-185.00;182.59
5;544;544;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
9;573;573;182.00;182.00
49;557-590;560;190.00-196.00;195.36;ThinFleshed
14;616;616;175.00;175.00
14;678;678;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
18;781-789;785;166.00-168.00;166.89
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;255;255;230.00;230.00;ThinFleshed
6;394;394;227.50;227.50;ThinFleshed
31;413-448;438;170.00-192.50;180.12
6;453-496;482;172.00-187.50;176.86
14;539-547;545;183.00-190.00;184.98;ThinFleshed
8;571;571;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed
14;610;610;168.00;168.00
3;688;688;166.00;166.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;544;544;165.00;165.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;277-294;289;190.00-200.00;196.70
21;303-340;334;197.50-210.00;203.18
10;340-348;345;187.50;187.50;Unweaned
48;360-395;388;187.50-200.00;192.87
43;404-431;415;186.00-202.50;192.44
4;414;414;206.00;206.00;ThinFleshed
45;403-449;428;165.00-183.00;174.75;Unweaned
45;468-497;481;175.00-187.00;182.88
54;512-548;531;170.00-181.00;174.83
7;500-505;503;160.00-165.00;162.87;Unweaned
107;563-592;576;167.00-178.00;174.50
17;558-559;558;163.00-165.00;164.53;Unweaned
42;608-637;632;163.00-165.00;164.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;202-236;216;188.00-197.50;192.16
12;321-338;331;184.00-202.50;195.25
7;397;397;190.00;190.00
31;412-448;429;175.00-185.00;178.21
43;456-495;477;162.00-174.00;168.51
7;491;491;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
37;500-544;528;160.00-175.00;168.39
48;561-591;575;156.00-169.00;164.04
18;716;716;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;345-347;346;160.00-170.00;165.01
5;326;326;197.50;197.50;ThinFleshed
25;430-448;443;165.00-175.00;168.72
4;405;405;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
15;458-474;467;160.00-161.00;160.46
10;460-496;485;171.00-174.00;171.85;ThinFleshed
19;530-549;546;157.00-163.00;157.92
4;596;596;161.00;161.00
17;614-638;624;150.00-155.00;153.26
8;671;671;148.00;148.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;249;249;232.00;232.00
16;297-298;297;220.00-233.00;227.30
31;316-334;320;235.00-245.00;237.36
12;380;380;248.00;248.00
31;400-428;421;214.00-247.50;217.26
2;418;418;190.00;190.00;Unweaned
15;518;518;163.00;163.00
27;504-537;524;160.00-169.00;165.13;Unweaned
6;593;593;162.00;162.00
2;578;578;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
6;650;650;167.00;167.00
6;717;717;163.00;163.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;273-292;284;202.50-212.50;205.25
12;399;399;181.00;181.00
5;414;414;205.00;205.00
5;403;403;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed
6;538;538;165.00;165.00
12;682;682;160.00;160.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;356-368;362;185.00-205.00;196.06
10;400-413;409;180.00;180.00
8;481;481;166.00;166.00
15;519-532;525;148.00-168.00;155.28
7;526-528;527;142.00-155.00;147.58;Unweaned
7;554;554;160.00;160.00
3;675;675;158.00;158.00
9;679;679;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
3;707;707;158.00;158.00