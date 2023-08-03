OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/1/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/25/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,100 5,582 7,032
Feeder Cattle: 5,100(100.0%) 5,582(100.0%) 7,032(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded steady to mostly 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold fully steady. Demand good for feeders. Quality average to mostly attractive. Steer calves traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Heifer calves sold mostly 5.00-8.00 higher on limited comparable trades. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (71% Steers, 28% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 84%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
56;314-348;342;317.50-345.00;322.01
23;393-394;394;325.00-330.00;328.05
27;438;438;317.50;317.50
47;528-548;531;285.00-287.00;286.65
165;556-594;583;270.00-280.00;273.66
48;600-630;616;264.00-280.00;271.50
12;630;630;255.00;255.00;Unweaned
237;705-720;713;254.50-257.00;256.07
383;820-844;832;239.50-243.00;241.95
394;857-889;871;232.00-241.00;238.53
109;906;906;238.50;238.50
103;955-957;956;234.00-237.00;235.45
7;1006;1006;231.00;231.00;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;414;414;295.00;295.00
27;483-484;483;268.00-285.00;279.33
3;512;512;255.00;255.00
18;580-582;581;250.00-267.50;256.82
24;629;629;260.00;260.00
198;705-742;726;226.00-249.00;240.92
123;759-786;772;234.00-242.00;237.47
406;808-848;828;224.00-238.25;233.46
110;872-881;880;221.00-227.00;224.11
103;912-940;934;226.00-228.00;226.55
330;983;983;216.50;216.50
35;1049;1049;219.00;219.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
148;970-986;981;214.00-216.50;215.68
128;1010;1010;210.00;210.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;327-348;342;270.00-295.00;275.98
7;376;376;267.50;267.50
46;374-394;385;300.00-310.00;303.22;Fancy
9;443;443;277.50;277.50
40;454-499;471;257.50-275.00;263.71
66;508-549;518;250.00-262.00;253.45
50;566-581;574;252.00-261.00;256.08
16;634;634;245.00;245.00
11;621-648;638;230.00-232.50;231.62;Unweaned
148;650-672;658;240.50-246.50;243.94
30;650-692;682;230.00-238.00;234.60;Unweaned
195;701-741;720;231.00-239.25;237.45
172;736;736;248.00;248.00;Spayed
207;771;771;227.50;227.50
4;783;783;220.00;220.00;Unweaned
14;819-846;834;220.00-223.00;221.26
85;843;843;229.00;229.00;Spayed
8;888;888;219.00;219.00
5;932;932;215.00;215.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;526-530;528;242.50-247.50;245.57
20;562-583;573;232.50-252.50;242.68
12;583;583;259.00;259.00;ThinFleshed
39;668-683;679;234.00-235.00;234.75
36;779;779;222.00;222.00
12;934;934;210.00;210.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;418-425;420;295.00-315.00;308.68
20;491-493;492;280.00-285.00;282.51
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;493;493;235.00;235.00;Unweaned
5;532;532;260.00;260.00
5;589;589;237.50;237.50;Unweaned