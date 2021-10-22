OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/19/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/12/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,540 5,548 6,883
Feeder Cattle: 6,540(100.0%) 5,548(100.0%) 6,883(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers over 750 lbs sold 3.00-5.00 higher, under mostly steady. Feeder heifers traded fully 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady on very limited comparable sales. Demand moderate. Cooler temperatures and much needed moisture came across the trade area over the weekend and is expected to stay cool the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 35% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;339;339;190.00;190.00
26;414-429;422;182.50-189.00;184.98
10;414;414;195.00;195.00;Fancy
73;462-493;476;173.00-181.00;177.07
10;451;451;188.00;188.00;Fancy
107;500-539;520;162.00-167.00;164.84
30;519-540;526;158.00-162.00;159.29;Unweaned
69;551-586;568;155.00-164.00;158.79
21;560-579;566;168.00-173.00;171.30;Fancy
77;605-608;607;157.00-166.50;161.55
120;601-641;620;143.00-155.00;148.34;Unweaned
85;670-680;675;162.00-163.00;162.46
11;685;685;147.50;147.50;Unweaned
310;710-738;726;155.00-164.00;160.85
46;702-742;724;139.00-150.00;145.03;Unweaned
684;757-799;778;154.00-164.00;159.73
260;802-835;809;159.00-160.50;160.03
143;862-897;870;152.00-159.50;156.95
128;902-946;924;145.00-155.00;150.64
93;1060;1060;149.00;149.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;423;423;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
16;481-496;488;166.00-167.50;166.67
23;508-530;525;150.00-156.00;151.26
24;522-543;530;135.00-144.00;138.46;Unweaned
23;570-580;575;133.00-143.00;138.90;Unweaned
17;627;627;156.00;156.00
12;602;602;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
171;664-690;682;155.00-158.50;157.03
14;680;680;141.00;141.00;Fleshy
25;664-697;676;140.00-145.00;141.86;Unweaned
10;719;719;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
130;761-790;773;130.00-158.00;147.03
24;768;768;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
13;836;836;140.00;140.00
27;916-928;919;138.00-140.00;138.52
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;386-387;386;160.00-165.00;161.77
10;657;657;137.00;137.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;548;548;125.00;125.00
19;663;663;136.50;136.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;366-370;369;141.00-152.50;144.81
16;418;418;154.00;154.00
17;420;420;164.00;164.00;Fancy
55;509-527;519;147.50-154.00;150.65
13;510;510;163.00;163.00;Fancy
6;514;514;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
28;524-535;529;125.00-137.00;131.37;Unweaned
119;550-584;561;147.00-154.00;150.13
22;575;575;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
12;557;557;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
106;608-634;620;154.00-159.00;157.76
40;600-628;610;131.00-140.00;133.87;Unweaned
53;668;668;152.00;152.00
8;668;668;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
142;708-749;737;146.00-149.00;147.64
12;719;719;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
287;778-788;783;146.00-152.00;150.04
119;806-837;823;141.00-150.00;145.44
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;365;365;130.00;130.00
8;418;418;138.00;138.00
10;401;401;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
58;457-493;478;128.00-145.00;137.79
28;491;491;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
19;526-549;532;126.00-143.00;135.35
26;515-545;529;124.00-129.00;126.34;Unweaned
9;583;583;131.00;131.00
89;552-596;578;125.00-138.00;127.68;Unweaned
11;640;640;131.00;131.00
37;614-625;622;125.00-129.00;127.93;Unweaned
8;697;697;143.00;143.00
19;650;650;128.00-132.50;130.61;Unweaned
47;726;726;146.00;146.00
7;729;729;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
7;832;832;129.00;129.00
9;859;859;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;351-393;378;120.00-131.00;125.44
33;420-444;429;120.00-135.00;124.60
40;470-491;484;125.00;125.00
24;517-540;532;120.00-149.00;138.20
6;598;598;126.00;126.00
18;694;694;129.00;129.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;471;471;124.00;124.00
26;577;577;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
50;48;48;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
14;357;357;170.00;170.00
12;411;411;163.00;163.00
15;532;532;151.00;151.00
15;564-587;573;140.00-145.00;142.95;Unweaned
15;614-640;631;125.00-133.00;130.41;Unweaned
8;696;696;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;354;354;140.00;140.00
9;432;432;147.00;147.00
7;535;535;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
14;554;554;141.00;141.00
8;579;579;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
24;627-637;635;120.00-129.00;126.78;Unweaned
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;989;989;66.00;66.00