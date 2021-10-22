OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/19/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/12/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,540 5,548 6,883

Feeder Cattle: 6,540(100.0%) 5,548(100.0%) 6,883(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers over 750 lbs sold 3.00-5.00 higher, under mostly steady. Feeder heifers traded fully 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady on very limited comparable sales. Demand moderate. Cooler temperatures and much needed moisture came across the trade area over the weekend and is expected to stay cool the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 35% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;339;339;190.00;190.00

26;414-429;422;182.50-189.00;184.98

10;414;414;195.00;195.00;Fancy

73;462-493;476;173.00-181.00;177.07

10;451;451;188.00;188.00;Fancy

107;500-539;520;162.00-167.00;164.84

30;519-540;526;158.00-162.00;159.29;Unweaned

69;551-586;568;155.00-164.00;158.79

21;560-579;566;168.00-173.00;171.30;Fancy

77;605-608;607;157.00-166.50;161.55

120;601-641;620;143.00-155.00;148.34;Unweaned

85;670-680;675;162.00-163.00;162.46

11;685;685;147.50;147.50;Unweaned

310;710-738;726;155.00-164.00;160.85

46;702-742;724;139.00-150.00;145.03;Unweaned

684;757-799;778;154.00-164.00;159.73

260;802-835;809;159.00-160.50;160.03

143;862-897;870;152.00-159.50;156.95

128;902-946;924;145.00-155.00;150.64

93;1060;1060;149.00;149.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;423;423;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

16;481-496;488;166.00-167.50;166.67

23;508-530;525;150.00-156.00;151.26

24;522-543;530;135.00-144.00;138.46;Unweaned

23;570-580;575;133.00-143.00;138.90;Unweaned

17;627;627;156.00;156.00

12;602;602;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

171;664-690;682;155.00-158.50;157.03

14;680;680;141.00;141.00;Fleshy

25;664-697;676;140.00-145.00;141.86;Unweaned

10;719;719;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

130;761-790;773;130.00-158.00;147.03

24;768;768;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

13;836;836;140.00;140.00

27;916-928;919;138.00-140.00;138.52

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;386-387;386;160.00-165.00;161.77

10;657;657;137.00;137.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;548;548;125.00;125.00

19;663;663;136.50;136.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;366-370;369;141.00-152.50;144.81

16;418;418;154.00;154.00

17;420;420;164.00;164.00;Fancy

55;509-527;519;147.50-154.00;150.65

13;510;510;163.00;163.00;Fancy

6;514;514;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

28;524-535;529;125.00-137.00;131.37;Unweaned

119;550-584;561;147.00-154.00;150.13

22;575;575;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

12;557;557;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

106;608-634;620;154.00-159.00;157.76

40;600-628;610;131.00-140.00;133.87;Unweaned

53;668;668;152.00;152.00

8;668;668;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

142;708-749;737;146.00-149.00;147.64

12;719;719;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

287;778-788;783;146.00-152.00;150.04

119;806-837;823;141.00-150.00;145.44

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;365;365;130.00;130.00

8;418;418;138.00;138.00

10;401;401;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

58;457-493;478;128.00-145.00;137.79

28;491;491;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

19;526-549;532;126.00-143.00;135.35

26;515-545;529;124.00-129.00;126.34;Unweaned

9;583;583;131.00;131.00

89;552-596;578;125.00-138.00;127.68;Unweaned

11;640;640;131.00;131.00

37;614-625;622;125.00-129.00;127.93;Unweaned

8;697;697;143.00;143.00

19;650;650;128.00-132.50;130.61;Unweaned

47;726;726;146.00;146.00

7;729;729;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

7;832;832;129.00;129.00

9;859;859;131.00;131.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;351-393;378;120.00-131.00;125.44

33;420-444;429;120.00-135.00;124.60

40;470-491;484;125.00;125.00

24;517-540;532;120.00-149.00;138.20

6;598;598;126.00;126.00

18;694;694;129.00;129.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;471;471;124.00;124.00

26;577;577;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

50;48;48;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

14;357;357;170.00;170.00

12;411;411;163.00;163.00

15;532;532;151.00;151.00

15;564-587;573;140.00-145.00;142.95;Unweaned

15;614-640;631;125.00-133.00;130.41;Unweaned

8;696;696;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;354;354;140.00;140.00

9;432;432;147.00;147.00

7;535;535;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

14;554;554;141.00;141.00

8;579;579;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

24;627-637;635;120.00-129.00;126.78;Unweaned

DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;989;989;66.00;66.00