OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/20/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/13/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,911 7,887 7,413
Feeder Cattle: 4,911(100.0%) 7,887(100.0%) 7,413(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves traded steady to mostly 3.00 higher, heifer calves sold steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for long weaned calves with multiple rounds of shots, un-weaned or short weaned calves remain in light demand. Hot and dry conditions continue across the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 49% Heifers, 1% Cows, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;307-335;324;207.50-208.00;207.81
28;372-385;382;207.50-215.00;213.17
25;432;432;202.00;202.00
46;453-499;460;191.00-205.00;200.25
41;529-546;536;187.00-204.00;197.24
14;513;513;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed
52;557-599;582;185.00-190.00;187.60
201;602-642;620;178.00-188.00;183.22
291;654-695;680;174.00-186.50;182.03
77;712-738;723;171.50-181.00;178.23
390;760-793;783;173.00-184.25;181.56
260;802-844;823;169.50-179.00;174.41
61;915;915;168.00;168.00
40;954;954;166.00;166.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
46;472-496;485;180.00-190.00;185.56
3;480;480;175.00;175.00;Fleshy
52;505-548;533;171.00-182.00;174.67
10;531;531;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
81;567-596;581;171.00-177.50;175.31
63;773;773;173.50;173.50
17;851;851;161.00;161.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;518;518;167.00;167.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;342;342;176.50;176.50
37;365-396;370;171.00-182.00;180.09
134;403-439;430;166.00-182.00;175.75
8;476;476;175.00;175.00
26;459;459;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed
109;519-534;529;161.00-173.00;168.59
186;556-594;583;165.00-177.00;169.70
142;600-629;613;165.00-175.50;171.04
17;649;649;164.50;164.50;Unweaned
422;651-698;680;162.00-174.00;170.45
128;712-728;718;161.50-169.00;165.21
66;753-769;758;162.50-164.00;162.70
40;792;792;165.25;165.25;Fancy
212;800-816;810;157.00-165.50;164.54
25;885;885;155.50;155.50
7;924;924;158.00;158.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;368-373;372;160.00-162.00;161.64
51;426-437;434;163.00-166.00;164.65
33;455-492;474;160.00-163.00;161.40
26;517;517;150.00;150.00
34;648;648;164.50;164.50
9;614;614;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
17;655;655;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
18;740;740;155.00;155.00
7;916;916;135.00;135.00
7;952;952;121.00;121.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;305;305;155.00;155.00
39;418-449;429;144.00-157.00;152.12
COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;521;521;160.00;160.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;364-381;372;201.00-210.00;205.90
23;460-476;463;180.00-186.00;184.66
15;533;533;176.00;176.00
9;587;587;172.00;172.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;257;257;190.00;190.00
8;335;335;192.00;192.00
38;415-444;433;170.00-176.00;173.73
10;706;706;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;427;427;135.00;135.00