OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/25/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/18/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,000 6,028 7,075

Feeder Cattle: 1,000(100.0%) 6,028(100.0%) 7,075(100.0%)

*** Final report including feeder cattle will be released tomorrow 05/26/21 ***

Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves that were weaned and in condition to be turned out on grass sold with good to very good demand. Rainfall has swept across the trade area and is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 33% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 17%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;328;328;182.50;182.50

22;372-374;373;182.50-190.00;186.92

25;433-449;439;174.00-180.00;177.79

20;479-480;480;178.00-187.00;180.70

27;471;471;189.00;189.00;Fancy

33;518;518;179.00;179.00

55;551-574;566;164.00-167.50;165.28

48;628;628;163.00;163.00;Fancy

6;610;610;167.50;167.50;ThinFleshed

31;650-684;665;148.00-154.00;151.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;159;159;159.00;159.00

9;398;398;172.50;172.50

8;489;489;160.00;160.00

31;503-548;528;161.00-172.00;165.10

43;573-594;587;153.00-161.00;155.50

5;616;616;142.00;142.00

7;620;620;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

13;650;650;144.00;144.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;359;359;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

8;436;436;143.00;143.00

17;456-474;466;143.00-152.50;147.38

13;453;453;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

6;543;543;157.00;157.00

20;553-586;571;129.00-149.00;140.29

8;4361;4361;143.00;143.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;375;375;160.00;160.00

34;414-435;431;149.00-165.00;159.25

17;453;453;155.00;155.00

31;523-543;538;149.50-154.00;151.95

51;550-590;567;136.00-146.00;143.20

6;602;602;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;340;340;156.00;156.00

14;428-432;430;146.00-152.00;148.56

9;471;471;143.00;143.00

26;501-513;509;135.00-141.00;137.37

7;560;560;130.00;130.00

5;659;659;127.00;127.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;421;421;133.00;133.00

8;470-481;476;121.00-131.00;126.06

10;533-548;542;127.00-128.00;127.39

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;468;468;155.00;155.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;460;460;137.00;137.00