OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/25/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,000 6,028 7,075
Feeder Cattle: 1,000(100.0%) 6,028(100.0%) 7,075(100.0%)
*** Final report including feeder cattle will be released tomorrow 05/26/21 ***
Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves that were weaned and in condition to be turned out on grass sold with good to very good demand. Rainfall has swept across the trade area and is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 33% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 17%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;328;328;182.50;182.50
22;372-374;373;182.50-190.00;186.92
25;433-449;439;174.00-180.00;177.79
20;479-480;480;178.00-187.00;180.70
27;471;471;189.00;189.00;Fancy
33;518;518;179.00;179.00
55;551-574;566;164.00-167.50;165.28
48;628;628;163.00;163.00;Fancy
6;610;610;167.50;167.50;ThinFleshed
31;650-684;665;148.00-154.00;151.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;159;159;159.00;159.00
9;398;398;172.50;172.50
8;489;489;160.00;160.00
31;503-548;528;161.00-172.00;165.10
43;573-594;587;153.00-161.00;155.50
5;616;616;142.00;142.00
7;620;620;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
13;650;650;144.00;144.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;359;359;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
8;436;436;143.00;143.00
17;456-474;466;143.00-152.50;147.38
13;453;453;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
6;543;543;157.00;157.00
20;553-586;571;129.00-149.00;140.29
8;4361;4361;143.00;143.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;375;375;160.00;160.00
34;414-435;431;149.00-165.00;159.25
17;453;453;155.00;155.00
31;523-543;538;149.50-154.00;151.95
51;550-590;567;136.00-146.00;143.20
6;602;602;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;340;340;156.00;156.00
14;428-432;430;146.00-152.00;148.56
9;471;471;143.00;143.00
26;501-513;509;135.00-141.00;137.37
7;560;560;130.00;130.00
5;659;659;127.00;127.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;421;421;133.00;133.00
8;470-481;476;121.00-131.00;126.06
10;533-548;542;127.00-128.00;127.39
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;468;468;155.00;155.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;460;460;137.00;137.00