Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold sharply higher with instances as much as 15.00 higher. Demand very good for calves and stocker cattle. Much cooler than average temperatures and moisture has swept across the trade area over the weekend and early in the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 43% Heifers, 9% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 7%.
FEEDER CATTLE
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;235-246;241;355.00-360.00;357.13
31;329;329;330.00;330.00
102;353-397;385;289.00-304.00;299.77
64;407-445;424;295.00-307.50;300.03
71;455-494;472;272.50-310.00;294.78
104;510-537;523;270.00-284.00;272.35
24;569;569;280.00;280.00
13;610;610;260.00;260.00
6;611;611;248.00;248.00;Unweaned
16;654-688;671;238.00-244.00;241.08
7;726;726;212.00;212.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;376;376;265.00;265.00
38;403-421;408;277.00-277.50;277.14
20;472-479;475;261.00-262.50;261.82
6;513;513;265.00;265.00
55;559-588;580;245.00-260.00;252.68
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;428;428;231.00;231.00
14;591;591;235.00;235.00
18;645;645;222.00;222.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;295;295;315.00;315.00
22;324-345;332;275.00-295.00;287.43
42;360-396;387;257.50-270.00;260.36
12;385;385;280.00;280.00;ThinFleshed
56;403-445;429;248.00-275.00;257.65
59;470-485;479;262.50-275.00;267.64
54;503-507;505;241.00-245.00;243.08
11;552;552;245.00;245.00
21;564;564;230.00;230.00;Unweaned
35;608-640;626;225.00-234.00;230.26
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;329;329;290.00;290.00;ThinFleshed
18;389;389;250.00;250.00
58;402-449;428;224.00-255.00;239.34
70;451-491;478;220.00-241.00;235.56
55;506-543;519;221.00-229.00;225.21
9;566;566;214.00;214.00;Fleshy
8;560;560;210.00;210.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;321;321;210.00;210.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;381;381;290.00;290.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)