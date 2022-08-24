Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 4.00-8.00 lower with instances up to 10.00 lower. Demand light as most of the offering was made up of new crop un weaned calves. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 51% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 4%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;304-312;310;237.00-245.00;242.67
62;377-399;383;200.00-227.50;214.31
153;400-447;421;205.00-227.50;220.67
63;465-495;476;200.00-220.00;203.96
11;505;505;193.00;193.00
10;559;559;195.00;195.00
41;607-629;615;183.00-190.00;187.55
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;312-328;321;210.00-220.00;215.97
8;365;365;202.50;202.50
37;418-443;437;191.00-192.50;192.15
33;472-482;479;175.00-195.00;180.37
43;506-542;528;172.00-188.00;185.45
92;552-599;586;170.00-185.00;181.89
14;562;562;178.00;178.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;336;336;197.50;197.50
176;354-393;375;190.00-200.00;195.29
75;410-425;423;187.00-190.00;187.43
24;492-499;494;176.00-185.00;182.35
24;458;458;182.00;182.00;ThinFleshed
22;502;502;185.00;185.00
59;561-578;576;178.00;178.00
19;663;663;167.50;167.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;301;301;182.50;182.50
44;351-393;378;172.00-186.00;180.99
22;437;437;170.00;170.00
114;468-495;492;170.00-175.00;173.44
24;506-516;513;166.00-169.00;168.01
19;556-566;562;160.00-174.00;168.90
7;641;641;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;394;394;170.00;170.00
10;410;410;166.00;166.00
8;596;596;160.00;160.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;329;329;222.00;222.00
14;367;367;226.00;226.00
16;472;472;190.00;190.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)