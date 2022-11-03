OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/1/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/25/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,239 5,815 5,823
Feeder Cattle: 8,239(100.0%) 5,815(100.0%) 5,823(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good. Next week 11/08/22 will be OKC West Annual Integrity Beef Alliance and the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network calf sales in conjunction with their weekly auction. Much needed moisture fell across the trade area over the weekend with more in the forecast later in the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 37% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;281;281;230.00;230.00
15;313;313;215.00;215.00
8;304;304;242.50;242.50;Fancy
25;367-385;379;222.50-230.00;223.95
44;360-378;365;237.50-250.00;243.63;Fancy
85;401-438;426;200.00-217.00;208.83
36;420-433;423;220.00-232.00;226.75;Fancy
27;466-482;480;199.00-200.00;199.14
44;478;478;217.00;217.00;Fancy
49;474-496;478;185.00-189.00;188.15;Unweaned
191;515-536;531;185.00-202.00;192.93
61;514-537;528;171.00-181.00;177.67;Unweaned
85;557-580;577;169.00-186.00;183.17
25;569;569;196.00;196.00;ThinFleshed
5;598;598;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
320;603-644;620;177.00-185.00;181.18
30;631;631;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
101;651-687;674;173.50-180.50;176.81
9;651;651;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
254;700-743;718;175.00-184.50;179.96
52;733;733;167.50;167.50;Unweaned
120;766-786;770;179.00-184.50;183.57
247;805-819;813;175.50-181.00;179.12
176;858-862;859;171.50-177.00;173.54
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;335;335;194.00;194.00
33;476-492;482;188.00-197.50;191.26
42;487;487;176.00;176.00;Unweaned
11;530;530;175.00;175.00
98;560-583;577;171.00-179.00;175.65
31;556-598;568;167.00-171.00;169.78;Unweaned
100;605-646;633;170.00-176.00;173.19
14;642;642;168.50;168.50;Unweaned
206;654-690;676;170.00-176.00;172.67
46;673-684;675;161.00-164.00;163.41;Unweaned
246;705-735;728;172.00-175.00;173.82
15;734;734;161.00;161.00;Fleshy
577;758-798;785;166.50-175.00;173.50
16;778;778;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
120;823-848;837;167.00-173.00;170.71
24;882;882;165.00;165.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;373;373;165.00;165.00
53;459-466;463;161.00-171.00;166.83
7;570;570;158.00;158.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;276;276;192.50;192.50
39;328;328;189.00;189.00
4;315;315;199.00;199.00;Fancy
6;305;305;210.00;210.00;ThinFleshed
27;396;396;173.00;173.00
77;400-423;410;172.00-175.00;173.42
6;404;404;186.00;186.00;Fancy
14;411;411;187.00;187.00;ThinFleshed
166;451-498;480;165.00-179.00;172.57
8;469;469;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
81;507-540;528;166.00-172.00;170.50
180;558-599;581;162.50-180.00;168.19
49;550-595;583;156.00-161.00;158.77;Unweaned
103;602-643;630;167.00-180.00;173.56
46;622-645;635;153.00-161.00;156.00;Unweaned
170;654-697;673;164.50-175.00;168.12
239;705-729;719;166.00-171.00;169.71
58;700;700;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
107;750-763;752;163.50-170.10;168.45
25;800-809;804;162.00;162.00
30;910-923;920;153.50-155.00;154.65