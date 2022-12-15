OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/13/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/6/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,473 10,427 12,614
Feeder Cattle: 10,473(100.0%) 10,427(100.0%) 12,614(100.0%)
Special Note: : *** The OKC West Livestock Auction with be closed for the Holidays December 19-30th. The first sale back will be on Monday January 2, 2023. ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand good for feeders. Several large strings of yearlings were on offer. Steer and heifer calves under 550 lbs sold mostly 3.00-5.00 higher, over 550 traded fully steady. Demand remains good for light weight grazing cattle as more moisture fell over the weekend and at the start of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
51;321-348;342;235.00-247.50;237.53
10;335;335;270.00;270.00;ThinFleshed
23;389;389;245.00;245.00
24;352;352;255.00;255.00;Fancy
42;378-381;380;250.00-272.50;267.18;ThinFleshed
92;408-441;424;220.00-232.50;224.35
45;405-448;425;240.00-252.00;246.10;Fancy
158;456-480;473;217.00-228.00;223.84
26;470;470;240.00;240.00;Fancy
19;490;490;227.50;227.50;ThinFleshed
221;500-546;529;203.00-222.00;212.23
60;558-578;567;200.00-210.00;206.82
117;600-649;623;182.50-195.00;187.70
235;601-639;617;175.00-184.00;180.34;Unweaned
40;692;692;184.50;184.50
18;663;663;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
775;704-749;716;175.00-190.00;181.11
70;707-747;717;161.00-168.00;165.18;Unweaned
552;760-799;774;168.50-180.50;177.70
70;766;766;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
570;805-848;824;175.50-179.00;176.47
328;829;829;183.75;183.75;Fancy
100;857-875;874;168.50-171.50;171.26
194;911;911;172.00;172.00
60;960;960;171.50;171.50;ThinFleshed
