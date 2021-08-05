OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/3/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/27/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,006 5,827 7,266

Feeder Cattle: 7,006(100.0%) 5,827(100.0%) 7,266(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate. Quality mostly plain to average. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to weak on very limited comparable offerings. Demand moderate. Quality mostly plain to average. Several short or un-weaned calves on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 84%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;334;334;197.50;197.50

38;355-394;378;192.50-200.00;195.09

83;455-491;464;180.00-188.00;183.62

19;552-554;553;174.00;174.00

21;614-617;616;168.00-170.50;169.67

9;628-644;635;151.00-164.00;158.14;Unweaned

150;656-689;661;161.00-169.00;167.48

27;730;730;164.00;164.00

359;751-799;787;153.50-159.00;154.49

334;800-847;825;155.00-158.50;156.16

568;852-889;877;148.25-154.00;150.20

18;873;873;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

57;901;901;149.00;149.00

27;927;927;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

68;956-967;959;144.50-147.25;146.52

23;1128-1136;1130;124.00-130.00;125.84

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;275;275;177.50;177.50

5;387;387;187.50;187.50

18;405;405;173.00;173.00

11;475;475;182.00;182.00

36;544-549;546;160.00-170.00;164.43

171;554-594;571;163.00-170.00;167.55

116;603-638;618;158.50-168.00;163.42

39;642-648;646;155.00-155.50;155.33;Unweaned

34;668-691;680;151.00-156.00;153.54

25;687;687;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

197;703-744;718;149.00-159.50;154.73

48;734-744;742;142.00-145.50;144.85;Unweaned

122;767-791;779;148.00-159.00;152.64

220;818-847;834;136.25-152.50;146.32

79;886-889;887;142.00-145.00;144.20

117;902-915;904;135.00-138.50;137.95

238;951-972;956;138.00-140.50;139.90

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;300;300;160.00;160.00

10;390;390;157.50;157.50

8;427;427;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

7;486;486;160.00;160.00

9;505;505;152.00;152.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;290;290;182.00;182.00

8;385;385;170.00;170.00

15;437;437;161.00;161.00

58;514-528;523;154.00-159.00;156.08

12;574;574;157.00;157.00

3;598;598;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

62;608-634;613;143.00-155.00;147.31

207;650-685;662;153.25-159.00;156.37

30;657-670;662;135.00-145.00;141.29;Unweaned

47;723-746;731;148.50-149.50;148.87

566;752-779;761;145.50-151.25;148.25

336;805-828;817;142.00-144.50;143.63

38;860-869;867;137.00-140.00;137.55

49;914-918;915;131.00-138.00;135.85

40;950-964;954;135.00-137.00;135.61

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;316;316;160.00;160.00

14;388-390;389;151.00-162.50;155.12

12;430;430;155.00;155.00

58;466-499;484;146.00-157.00;152.23

16;523;523;152.00;152.00

136;556-590;581;150.00-157.00;153.67

241;604-648;627;142.50-150.00;144.90

9;627;627;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

54;667-686;682;142.00-150.00;144.05

52;650;650;150.50;150.50;Thin;Fleshed

134;701-746;713;132.75-148.00;136.30

271;751-796;782;140.75-148.50;143.23

15;824;824;138.50;138.50

19;868-878;875;122.00-139.00;133.67

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;441;441;133.00;133.00

18;503;503;146.00;146.00

35;563;563;149.00;149.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;481;481;160.00;160.00

15;582;582;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

9;611;611;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;524;524;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

8;576;576;140.00;140.00;Unweaned