OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/3/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/27/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,006 5,827 7,266
Feeder Cattle: 7,006(100.0%) 5,827(100.0%) 7,266(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate. Quality mostly plain to average. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to weak on very limited comparable offerings. Demand moderate. Quality mostly plain to average. Several short or un-weaned calves on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 84%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;334;334;197.50;197.50
38;355-394;378;192.50-200.00;195.09
83;455-491;464;180.00-188.00;183.62
19;552-554;553;174.00;174.00
21;614-617;616;168.00-170.50;169.67
9;628-644;635;151.00-164.00;158.14;Unweaned
150;656-689;661;161.00-169.00;167.48
27;730;730;164.00;164.00
359;751-799;787;153.50-159.00;154.49
334;800-847;825;155.00-158.50;156.16
568;852-889;877;148.25-154.00;150.20
18;873;873;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
57;901;901;149.00;149.00
27;927;927;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
68;956-967;959;144.50-147.25;146.52
23;1128-1136;1130;124.00-130.00;125.84
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;275;275;177.50;177.50
5;387;387;187.50;187.50
18;405;405;173.00;173.00
11;475;475;182.00;182.00
36;544-549;546;160.00-170.00;164.43
171;554-594;571;163.00-170.00;167.55
116;603-638;618;158.50-168.00;163.42
39;642-648;646;155.00-155.50;155.33;Unweaned
34;668-691;680;151.00-156.00;153.54
25;687;687;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
197;703-744;718;149.00-159.50;154.73
48;734-744;742;142.00-145.50;144.85;Unweaned
122;767-791;779;148.00-159.00;152.64
220;818-847;834;136.25-152.50;146.32
79;886-889;887;142.00-145.00;144.20
117;902-915;904;135.00-138.50;137.95
238;951-972;956;138.00-140.50;139.90
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;300;300;160.00;160.00
10;390;390;157.50;157.50
8;427;427;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
7;486;486;160.00;160.00
9;505;505;152.00;152.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;290;290;182.00;182.00
8;385;385;170.00;170.00
15;437;437;161.00;161.00
58;514-528;523;154.00-159.00;156.08
12;574;574;157.00;157.00
3;598;598;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
62;608-634;613;143.00-155.00;147.31
207;650-685;662;153.25-159.00;156.37
30;657-670;662;135.00-145.00;141.29;Unweaned
47;723-746;731;148.50-149.50;148.87
566;752-779;761;145.50-151.25;148.25
336;805-828;817;142.00-144.50;143.63
38;860-869;867;137.00-140.00;137.55
49;914-918;915;131.00-138.00;135.85
40;950-964;954;135.00-137.00;135.61
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;316;316;160.00;160.00
14;388-390;389;151.00-162.50;155.12
12;430;430;155.00;155.00
58;466-499;484;146.00-157.00;152.23
16;523;523;152.00;152.00
136;556-590;581;150.00-157.00;153.67
241;604-648;627;142.50-150.00;144.90
9;627;627;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
54;667-686;682;142.00-150.00;144.05
52;650;650;150.50;150.50;Thin;Fleshed
134;701-746;713;132.75-148.00;136.30
271;751-796;782;140.75-148.50;143.23
15;824;824;138.50;138.50
19;868-878;875;122.00-139.00;133.67
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;441;441;133.00;133.00
18;503;503;146.00;146.00
35;563;563;149.00;149.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;481;481;160.00;160.00
15;582;582;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
9;611;611;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;524;524;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
8;576;576;140.00;140.00;Unweaned