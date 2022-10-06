OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/4/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/27/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,084 6,610 5,878
Feeder Cattle: 7,084(100.0%) 6,610(100.0%) 5,878(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, especially for heavier weight cattle. Steer and heifer calves sold 6.00-9.00 lower, with exception of long weaned steer calves steady to weak on very limited offerings. Demand light, few trades moderate. Severe drought continues across the trade area with no moisture in the near future. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;386;386;197.50;197.50
12;373;373;207.50;207.50;Fancy
79;418-446;434;181.00-195.00;189.48
5;426;426;207.50;207.50;ThinFleshed
139;457-496;481;174.00-190.00;182.35
12;465;465;192.00;192.00;Fancy
86;515-546;535;174.00-186.00;176.21
148;554-591;572;167.00-178.50;173.34
21;550;550;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
128;606-646;630;166.00-178.50;172.13
20;611;611;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
90;654-684;669;175.00-184.50;180.11
450;700-748;729;170.00-180.50;177.30
296;751-792;777;169.50-179.50;176.21
353;804-845;828;170.00-174.50;172.92
475;850-872;867;171.00-174.20;173.44
12;913;913;166.00;166.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;272;272;180.00;180.00
36;311-329;323;177.50-180.00;179.13
65;428-440;432;176.00-179.00;177.46
8;473;473;163.00;163.00
51;551-561;557;166.00-170.00;167.63
113;656-690;676;159.00-174.50;171.56
56;653-689;660;153.00-154.00;153.21;Unweaned
38;770-796;784;160.00-162.00;161.07
14;832;832;155.00;155.00
212;856-899;868;163.50-164.50;163.79
40;1053;1053;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;336;336;160.00;160.00
11;421;421;172.00;172.00
35;765;765;157.00;157.00
84;851;851;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
91;310-340;331;160.00-165.00;163.26
34;354-390;364;165.00;165.00
216;419-448;436;150.00-168.00;160.24
28;424;424;168.00;168.00;Fancy
40;486-499;490;155.00-158.00;156.93
5;483;483;167.50;167.50;Fancy
115;502-526;515;146.00-160.00;152.42
156;500-537;511;163.00-168.00;165.43;ThinFleshed
63;578-593;586;152.00-166.00;157.35
28;550;550;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed
5;550;550;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
78;622-640;632;154.50-165.00;159.49
252;652-697;665;159.50-170.50;166.43
186;703-746;729;155.00-167.50;159.57
75;786-799;797;156.00-166.20;164.72
184;808-828;812;157.00-160.00;159.19
42;853-872;866;155.00-158.00;157.01
31;907-924;917;150.50-153.00;151.16
5;990;990;136.00;136.00
10;1072;1072;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;241;241;162.00;162.00
44;273-290;284;154.00-160.00;158.04
24;338;338;164.00;164.00
42;358-367;366;157.00-160.00;159.51
10;432;432;145.00;145.00
20;450-490;470;147.00-155.00;150.83
6;484;484;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
16;507-545;526;145.00-146.00;145.52
20;544;544;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
85;552-589;572;147.00-151.00;149.17
12;627;627;158.50;158.50
75;650-696;670;147.50-158.00;151.95
33;747;747;155.00;155.00
65;795-797;796;141.00-150.50;145.24
110;827-844;834;152.00-155.50;153.96
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;238;238;145.00;145.00
20;257-283;267;150.00-155.00;152.88
24;391;391;151.00;151.00
21;883;883;139.00;139.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;362;362;170.00;170.00
14;444;444;175.00;175.00
25;530;530;168.00;168.00
12;538;538;183.00;183.00;Fancy
20;500;500;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
14;613;613;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;262;262;175.00;175.00
14;478;478;171.00;171.00
14;500;500;157.00;157.00
17;599;599;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
11;671;671;140.00;140.00;Unweaned