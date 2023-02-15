OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/14/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/14/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,282 3,000 13,193
Feeder Cattle: 8,282(100.0%) 3,000(100.0%) 13,193(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded mostly steady. Demand moderate. Many yards in the north are concerned about a winter storm hampering the ability to get cattle delivered in a timely manner causing buyers to be more selective. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs sold 5.00-8.00 higher, remainder of the calves fully steady with last weeks sharply higher market. Demand good to very good. Much needed moisture fell across the trade area at the first of the week and more is in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 36% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;313-349;330;272.50-280.00;276.30
22;366-374;371;244.00-267.50;256.00
103;412-432;421;238.00-272.50;260.59
165;457-489;476;232.00-272.50;251.58
206;503-529;521;220.00-245.00;236.96
11;508;508;254.00;254.00;Fancy
6;518;518;252.00;252.00;ThinFleshed
162;556-595;580;207.50-230.00;218.74
139;602-642;619;202.50-216.00;209.74
161;653-691;663;188.00-192.00;190.85
200;707-747;736;181.50-185.50;184.11
591;754-798;780;179.25-185.00;180.85
488;803-831;814;175.50-183.50;178.27
215;851-898;869;172.50-178.50;177.81
143;911-925;917;172.00-176.00;174.98
287;959-991;970;167.00-173.50;168.63
16;1016;1016;168.00;168.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;395;395;230.00;230.00
11;414;414;222.50;222.50
63;460-494;482;210.00-225.00;216.73
22;506;506;215.00;215.00
85;606-648;628;193.00-195.00;194.27
102;650-681;674;179.00-189.00;187.15
522;703-749;744;175.00-185.00;181.70
178;754-793;781;178.75-179.00;178.78
59;843;843;172.50;172.50
230;893;893;173.25;173.25
91;936;936;171.00;171.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;598;598;201.00;201.00
48;846;846;163.00;163.00
40;852;852;166.00;166.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;281;281;250.00;250.00
11;327;327;220.00;220.00
42;357-380;363;217.50-227.50;226.80
58;403-441;420;204.00-225.00;217.58
188;452-476;461;200.00-218.00;208.74
29;459;459;220.00;220.00;Fancy
77;501-549;523;203.00-212.50;207.27
73;561-586;572;202.50-210.00;205.54
115;606-643;626;179.00-184.00;181.26
135;655-694;674;178.00-184.00;180.70
198;700-747;715;170.00-178.00;172.74
94;751-755;755;168.00-170.50;170.26
223;801-843;821;165.00-170.25;167.12
44;854-899;868;160.00-169.00;165.98
7;908;908;163.00;163.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;379-381;380;205.00-210.00;207.01
51;444;444;194.00;194.00
55;453-478;460;185.00-197.50;193.96
5;493;493;170.00;170.00;Fleshy
107;504-539;510;171.00-194.00;184.33
347;552-581;563;174.00-196.00;189.40
11;569;569;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
21;618-644;627;170.00-178.00;172.74
16;610;610;169.00;169.00;Fleshy
50;671-684;677;163.00-170.00;165.98
208;720-748;724;160.00-168.75;167.32
59;750-786;766;165.00-166.50;165.34
16;812;812;161.50;161.50
9;863;863;165.00;165.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;335;335;185.00;185.00
17;365;365;181.00;181.00
38;488-497;491;182.00;182.00
49;592-594;593;165.00;165.00
20;665;665;155.00;155.00
13;796;796;157.00;157.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;320;320;240.00;240.00