OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/6/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/29/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,427 9,698 13,769
Feeder Cattle: 10,427(100.0%) 9,698(100.0%) 13,769(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady on limited comparable sales. Demand good for feeders. Steer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher, instances to as much as 15.00 higher. Heifer calves traded 6.00-10 higher. Demand very good again this week for light weight cattle suitable for grazing. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;277-295;278;250.00;250.00
15;336-344;341;220.00-247.50;230.85
68;355-396;373;225.00-245.00;239.66
58;382-387;385;248.00-252.00;249.57;Fancy
178;401-447;419;203.00-232.50;219.88
27;431-438;436;240.00-247.50;242.47;Fancy
47;426;426;189.00;189.00;Unweaned
60;461-490;477;217.50-222.00;220.14
31;453-470;463;229.00-235.00;231.75;Fancy
10;459;459;188.00;188.00;Unweaned
283;511-547;532;199.00-219.00;212.95
103;503-518;509;223.00-226.00;224.31;Fancy
124;550-560;550;197.00-219.00;207.90
382;602-636;621;181.00-202.50;191.27
82;608-627;619;180.00-183.00;182.05;Unweaned
396;651-696;674;180.50-197.50;185.41
8;661;661;178.00;178.00;Unweaned
482;700-735;715;175.00-189.00;180.02
21;738;738;193.50;193.50;ThinFleshed
12;733;733;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
355;773-794;793;167.00-179.50;178.98
221;763;763;189.50;189.50;Fancy
404;815-849;835;171.00-175.50;174.15
62;832;832;186.50;186.50;Fancy
105;920;920;169.50;169.50
52;1025;1025;156.00;156.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;76;76;169.00;169.00
15;393-395;395;207.00-220.00;216.61
20;438;438;195.00;195.00
58;451-494;480;183.00-202.00;195.34
25;515;515;180.00;180.00
16;545;545;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
211;560-595;574;177.00-197.00;188.83
29;599;599;188.00;188.00;Unweaned
138;603-641;625;167.00-182.00;177.67
128;671-691;681;163.00-179.00;175.30
12;697;697;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
92;713-723;721;169.00-176.00;173.27
128;751-776;762;169.00-170.00;169.79
45;800-835;816;154.00-170.00;166.83
6;943;943;163.00;163.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;205;205;175.00;175.00
12;580;580;149.00;149.00
20;772;772;158.00;158.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;270;270;80.00;80.00
11;405;405;80.00;80.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;287;287;227.50;227.50;Fancy
35;321-346;335;190.00-210.00;198.79
60;366-397;388;195.00-210.00;202.56
24;366;366;215.00;215.00;Fancy
96;403-438;425;189.00-204.00;192.64
40;407;407;210.00;210.00;ThinFleshed
60;428;428;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
257;457-489;477;177.00-194.50;186.71
304;511-548;534;169.00-181.00;175.45
285;575-593;584;169.00-189.00;177.74
342;604-644;621;168.00-178.50;172.44
42;606-641;626;161.00-163.00;161.74;Unweaned
240;651-686;669;165.00-175.00;169.68
76;711-731;723;164.00-167.00;165.60
122;772-781;774;165.50-168.00;167.14
148;801-835;818;159.50-165.00;162.52
14;898;898;159.00;159.00
12;918;918;153.00;153.00
14;972;972;141.00;141.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
64;350-396;359;170.00-178.00;175.59
21;449;449;170.00-190.00;181.43
112;461-499;485;168.00-176.00;173.49
203;506-549;536;150.00-165.00;160.36
94;568-584;578;157.00-168.00;163.25
12;624;624;159.00;159.00
52;605-638;616;149.00-155.00;153.96;Unweaned
145;653-689;662;161.50-166.75;165.56
47;704-748;717;156.00-161.00;158.33
71;790-794;792;157.00-161.00;159.12
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;317;317;175.00;175.00
5;422;422;160.00;160.00
17;465;465;154.00;154.00
19;573;573;143.00;143.00
12;618;618;151.00;151.00
12;695;695;154.00;154.00
7;791;791;143.00;143.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;315;315;222.50;222.50
11;358;358;215.00;215.00
22;402-404;403;216.00-221.00;219.40
14;463;463;200.00;200.00
5;501;501;187.00;187.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;553-591;558;155.00-278.00;259.40
10;643;643;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
13;706;706;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;518;518;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
81;414;414;120.00;120.00