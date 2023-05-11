Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded...... Demand....... for feeders. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good to very good. Rainfall is in the extended forecast bringing rainfall and chances for severe storms. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (30% Steers, 65% Heifers, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 40%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;235;235;320.00;320.00
36;417-433;428;280.00-282.50;281.76
12;413;413;302.50;302.50;Fancy
53;505-540;524;247.50-260.00;255.51
18;504-507;506;267.50-270.00;268.75;Fancy
102;561-593;578;238.00-257.00;248.44
4;610;610;242.50;242.50
41;653-658;657;230.00-249.00;246.13
8;670;670;220.00;220.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
53;470-486;476;255.00-260.00;256.73
38;510-547;538;230.00-245.00;236.98
12;647;647;224.00;224.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;321;321;270.00;270.00
11;302;302;275.00;275.00;Fancy
20;400-442;424;245.00-257.50;247.39
47;451-499;469;242.00-258.00;248.31
55;519-542;528;222.50-237.50;230.22
162;556-584;566;220.00-252.50;230.47
123;603-649;633;204.50-225.00;210.84
90;657-690;668;199.00-208.00;203.98
26;703-728;717;189.00-196.00;193.11
33;765-787;778;183.50-190.00;186.21
24;813-827;822;180.00-184.50;182.83
15;874;874;176.00;176.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;387-397;390;245.00-252.00;250.22
43;406-445;428;225.00-237.50;233.24
30;468-472;471;221.00-236.00;223.48
64;604-624;609;195.00-202.00;197.82
8;699;699;187.50;187.50
4;691;691;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
8;704;704;180.00;180.00
7;793;793;182.50;182.50
18;915-940;923;157.00-166.00;160.05
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;353;353;290.00;290.00;Fancy
16;413-438;430;250.00-285.00;269.68
6;623;623;208.00;208.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)