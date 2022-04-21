OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/19/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/12/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,200 5,207 5,938
Feeder Cattle: 1,200(100.0%) 5,207(100.0%) 5,938(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good. Rain is in the forecast for the end of the week with temperatures expected to be in the low 70's. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (35% Steers, 15% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 7%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;321;321;230.00;230.00;ThinFleshed
15;398;398;202.00;202.00
56;427-437;431;203.00-210.00;207.77
9;424;424;230.00;230.00;ThinFleshed
38;463-488;474;205.00-207.00;205.58
111;500-543;522;192.50-207.50;199.47
44;526;526;209.00;209.00;Fancy
12;558;558;190.00;190.00
50;633-638;637;182.00-183.00;182.22
19;650;650;189.00;189.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;479;479;202.50;202.50
69;552-596;570;180.00-188.00;184.93
8;648;648;162.00;162.00
10;663;663;164.00;164.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;437;437;165.00;165.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
164;239-240;240;116.00-120.00;119.39
18;340;340;105.00;105.00
16;429;429;95.00;95.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;393;393;197.50;197.50
43;424-445;426;185.00-190.00;189.39
82;451-454;452;162.00-175.00;167.58
103;502-526;517;162.00-173.00;171.03
143;550-580;564;159.00-190.00;167.70
20;667;667;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;317;317;162.50;162.50
43;388-397;393;187.00-188.00;187.39
18;372;372;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
11;475;475;164.00;164.00
13;505;505;162.00;162.00
51;561-580;574;150.00-152.00;151.35
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;392;392;150.00;150.00
38;478;478;144.00;144.00
10;533;533;152.00;152.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;289;289;210.00;210.00
23;516;516;182.50;182.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;511;511;187.50;187.50
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;242;242;105.00;105.00