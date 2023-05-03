OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/2/2023 – Preliminary
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 3:23 am
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/25/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,500 7,555 7,401
Feeder Cattle: 1,500(100.0%) 7,555(100.0%) 7,401(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 6.00-8.00 higer. Demand very good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (39% Steers, 57% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 22%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;326;326;325.00;325.00;Fancy
73;420-437;430;265.00-285.00;281.56
19;456;456;277.00;277.00
61;511-546;516;240.00-257.00;248.03
5;500;500;270.00;270.00;Fancy
51;575-599;589;226.00-247.50;233.98
55;608-648;630;238.00-244.00;240.63
16;688;688;220.00;220.00
35;700-727;719;216.00-220.00;218.66
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;474;474;262.50;262.50
34;570;570;226.00;226.00
8;694;694;194.00;194.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;337;337;250.00;250.00
13;351;351;282.50;282.50;Fancy
54;413-447;429;245.00-262.50;250.31
51;457-490;468;241.00-251.00;246.36
125;512-533;527;234.00-252.50;243.41
69;563-586;578;221.00-236.00;227.39
25;607-634;624;212.00-216.00;213.40
21;651-677;666;199.00-202.50;200.47
40;711;711;187.00;187.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;297;297;230.00;230.00
24;364-371;365;228.00-235.00;229.19
58;433;433;218.00;218.00
9;496;496;222.00;222.00
11;506;506;219.00;219.00
18;679;679;187.00;187.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;388;388;210.00;210.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;253;253;305.00;305.00
4;455;455;265.00;265.00
20;507;507;242.00;242.00
5;836;836;172.00;172.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;576;576;221.00;221.00
