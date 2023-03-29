OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/28/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/21/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,500 6,121 6,772
Feeder Cattle: 1,500(100.0%) 6,121(100.0%) 6,772(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer calves traded mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 6.00-9.00 higher from last weeks softer heifer market. Demand moderate to good especially for long weaned cattle more suitable for grazing. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (35% Steers, 61% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 13%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;248;248;280.00;280.00
15;288;288;267.00;267.00
7;322;322;277.50;277.50;Fancy
10;393;393;245.00;245.00
26;410-419;415;255.00-256.00;255.46
32;451-473;460;245.00-257.50;250.96
87;506-522;512;229.00-245.00;236.97
6;563;563;234.00;234.00
39;622-645;630;219.00-220.00;219.66
6;698;698;204.00;204.00
10;738;738;183.00;183.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;410;410;250.00;250.00
13;497;497;222.00;222.00
52;501-535;518;221.00-230.00;226.09
53;559-591;577;210.00-225.00;215.27
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;410;410;210.00;210.00
6;488;488;200.00;200.00
15;635;635;191.00;191.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;299;299;242.50;242.50
5;330;330;235.00;235.00
27;361-377;370;221.00-225.00;223.26
26;353;353;227.00;227.00;Fancy
161;403-445;427;207.00-221.00;215.29
50;452-489;467;209.00-222.50;216.00
22;480;480;228.00;228.00;Fancy
111;500-517;511;203.00-217.50;208.88
110;554-565;558;200.00-212.50;209.19
49;617-640;621;198.00;198.00
11;692;692;173.00;173.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;288-290;289;207.00-220.00;211.12
9;302;302;205.00;205.00
17;404-429;416;192.50-197.50;194.93
15;480-495;491;206.00-212.50;207.69
10;513;513;190.00;190.00
17;614-636;623;180.00-186.00;183.48
7;701;701;165.00;165.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;350;350;182.50;182.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;227;227;260.00;260.00
7;356;356;245.00;245.00
6;416;416;242.50;242.50
13;468-472;470;235.00-237.50;236.35
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;515;515;217.00;217.00