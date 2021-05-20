OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/18/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/11/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,028 6,277 14,957

Feeder Cattle: 6,028(100.0%) 6,277(100.0%) 14,957(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady on limited comparable sales. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Several days of rain and storms are in the forecasts and pastures are already very wet making it hard for producercers to get cattle out. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;287;287;192.50;192.50

3;398;398;186.00;186.00

6;368;368;205.00;205.00;Fancy

53;458-470;460;175.00-176.00;175.28

11;452;452;189.00;189.00;ThinFleshed

19;507-546;532;175.00-177.00;175.70

21;561-574;568;162.00-169.00;164.96

5;608;608;154.00;154.00

26;672-683;678;145.00-150.00;146.83

49;702-723;712;145.00;145.00

6;722;722;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

280;759-798;784;135.00-143.50;139.64

386;812-844;828;131.00-139.00;134.59

271;866-886;875;130.00-134.00;131.87

315;909-943;934;124.25-130.50;127.58

200;955-973;964;124.00-127.50;125.83

48;957;957;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

182;1014-1029;1019;121.00-123.50;122.45

6;1065;1065;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;322;322;170.00;170.00

12;443;443;167.00;167.00

15;494;494;169.00;169.00

14;573-589;578;144.00-151.00;146.04

26;638-649;646;147.00-148.00;147.70

10;618;618;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

84;667-696;677;137.00-145.00;141.05

7;667;667;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

95;700-747;709;138.00-141.00;140.40

73;786;786;134.00;134.00

104;825-847;832;123.00-132.00;129.29

21;887;887;126.00;126.00

162;922-939;932;123.00-124.50;124.06

109;961-991;975;121.50-123.50;122.77

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;563;563;144.00;144.00

7;606;606;139.00;139.00

40;759-768;766;116.00-125.00;123.44

6;992;992;116.00;116.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

81;236;236;75.00;75.00

9;239;239;102.50;102.50;ThinFleshed

86;285;285;85.00;85.00

6;399;399;75.00;75.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;284;284;164.00;164.00

32;377-395;384;152.00-167.50;164.31

16;410-423;417;150.00-167.50;158.61

24;451-496;473;151.00-153.00;152.24

10;510;510;149.50;149.50

86;551-594;573;133.50-147.00;140.55

122;600-644;631;131.00-134.00;132.24

8;615;615;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed

56;658-690;677;125.50-133.00;129.36

362;702-746;724;123.75-133.00;126.75

256;754-794;776;123.50-129.00;125.05

106;801-829;818;123.00-124.20;123.74

251;850-899;873;116.50-124.00;120.93

6;881;881;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

255;913-937;931;116.00-119.25;117.36

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;277;277;155.00;155.00

8;400;400;150.00;150.00

56;500-548;532;143.00-146.00;144.70

18;592-594;593;129.50-131.50;130.47

30;606-649;638;123.00-135.00;128.36

11;636;636;135.50;135.50;ThinFleshed

84;663-696;685;118.00-129.00;121.38

50;708-747;731;123.00-129.00;125.24

19;755;755;120.00;120.00

20;785;785;125.50;125.50;ThinFleshed

61;808-824;816;115.00-119.75;117.32

5;932;932;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;379;379;147.00;147.00

14;443;443;135.00;135.00

12;545;545;128.00;128.00

13;591;591;120.00;120.00

12;613;613;126.00;126.00

7;779;779;115.50;115.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;476;476;174.00;174.00

9;625;625;154.00;154.00