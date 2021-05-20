OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/18/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/11/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,028 6,277 14,957
Feeder Cattle: 6,028(100.0%) 6,277(100.0%) 14,957(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady on limited comparable sales. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Several days of rain and storms are in the forecasts and pastures are already very wet making it hard for producercers to get cattle out. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;287;287;192.50;192.50
3;398;398;186.00;186.00
6;368;368;205.00;205.00;Fancy
53;458-470;460;175.00-176.00;175.28
11;452;452;189.00;189.00;ThinFleshed
19;507-546;532;175.00-177.00;175.70
21;561-574;568;162.00-169.00;164.96
5;608;608;154.00;154.00
26;672-683;678;145.00-150.00;146.83
49;702-723;712;145.00;145.00
6;722;722;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
280;759-798;784;135.00-143.50;139.64
386;812-844;828;131.00-139.00;134.59
271;866-886;875;130.00-134.00;131.87
315;909-943;934;124.25-130.50;127.58
200;955-973;964;124.00-127.50;125.83
48;957;957;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
182;1014-1029;1019;121.00-123.50;122.45
6;1065;1065;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;322;322;170.00;170.00
12;443;443;167.00;167.00
15;494;494;169.00;169.00
14;573-589;578;144.00-151.00;146.04
26;638-649;646;147.00-148.00;147.70
10;618;618;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
84;667-696;677;137.00-145.00;141.05
7;667;667;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
95;700-747;709;138.00-141.00;140.40
73;786;786;134.00;134.00
104;825-847;832;123.00-132.00;129.29
21;887;887;126.00;126.00
162;922-939;932;123.00-124.50;124.06
109;961-991;975;121.50-123.50;122.77
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;563;563;144.00;144.00
7;606;606;139.00;139.00
40;759-768;766;116.00-125.00;123.44
6;992;992;116.00;116.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
81;236;236;75.00;75.00
9;239;239;102.50;102.50;ThinFleshed
86;285;285;85.00;85.00
6;399;399;75.00;75.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;284;284;164.00;164.00
32;377-395;384;152.00-167.50;164.31
16;410-423;417;150.00-167.50;158.61
24;451-496;473;151.00-153.00;152.24
10;510;510;149.50;149.50
86;551-594;573;133.50-147.00;140.55
122;600-644;631;131.00-134.00;132.24
8;615;615;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
56;658-690;677;125.50-133.00;129.36
362;702-746;724;123.75-133.00;126.75
256;754-794;776;123.50-129.00;125.05
106;801-829;818;123.00-124.20;123.74
251;850-899;873;116.50-124.00;120.93
6;881;881;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
255;913-937;931;116.00-119.25;117.36
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;277;277;155.00;155.00
8;400;400;150.00;150.00
56;500-548;532;143.00-146.00;144.70
18;592-594;593;129.50-131.50;130.47
30;606-649;638;123.00-135.00;128.36
11;636;636;135.50;135.50;ThinFleshed
84;663-696;685;118.00-129.00;121.38
50;708-747;731;123.00-129.00;125.24
19;755;755;120.00;120.00
20;785;785;125.50;125.50;ThinFleshed
61;808-824;816;115.00-119.75;117.32
5;932;932;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;379;379;147.00;147.00
14;443;443;135.00;135.00
12;545;545;128.00;128.00
13;591;591;120.00;120.00
12;613;613;126.00;126.00
7;779;779;115.50;115.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;476;476;174.00;174.00
9;625;625;154.00;154.00