OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/8/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/1/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,500 5,100 9,686
Feeder Cattle: 1,500(100.0%) 5,100(100.0%) 9,686(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves limited comparable trades for a market trend, although a higher undertone is noted. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 50% Heifers, 9% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;271;271;345.00;345.00
6;331;331;335.00;335.00
11;366-382;375;325.00-345.00;331.90
16;405-422;418;300.00-325.00;319.17
29;455-481;472;295.00-312.50;303.28
89;507-539;520;282.50-298.00;291.97
49;550-595;563;275.00-287.00;280.85
11;556;556;300.00;300.00;ThinFleshed
98;600-645;624;262.00-272.50;266.05
70;653-699;665;252.50-271.00;262.88
22;706-721;711;248.00-257.50;253.55
41;763-789;775;242.50-249.00;247.37
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;273;273;325.00;325.00
2;308;308;275.00;275.00
12;363-389;381;275.00-305.00;296.23
12;426-448;437;275.00-290.00;282.31
11;478-495;485;272.50-285.00;279.16
30;527-548;544;267.50-277.50;275.50
5;593;593;267.50;267.50
28;600-647;634;257.00-257.50;257.35
28;695;695;243.00;243.00
3;885;885;225.00;225.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;391;391;255.00;255.00
1;550;550;260.00;260.00
2;638;638;210.00;210.00
2;650-685;668;202.50-210.00;206.35
1;745;745;232.00;232.00
1;780;780;211.00;211.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;300-345;320;300.00-315.00;306.54
24;362-385;365;280.00-305.00;297.64
53;368;368;317.50;317.50;ThinFleshed
39;411-439;432;280.00-300.00;288.03
67;462-493;474;260.00-280.00;266.38
51;505-540;521;247.50-262.50;252.14
31;555-595;574;251.00-256.00;252.04
33;610-633;630;251.00-252.50;251.18
61;658-683;668;230.00-236.00;233.75
19;712;712;235.00;235.00
10;750-782;779;220.00;220.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;240;240;290.00;290.00
5;279;279;290.00;290.00
22;352-396;381;265.00-275.00;269.57
20;400-440;426;237.50-280.00;256.37
7;453-465;460;242.50-247.50;244.61
38;516-546;530;225.00-245.00;238.59
51;555-596;583;227.50-247.50;241.13
62;600-638;608;220.00-237.50;228.91
49;651-695;676;220.00-225.00;222.73
14;735-740;736;212.00-220.00;217.70
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;320-340;330;245.00-290.00;268.13
1;540;540;240.00;240.00
1;590;590;200.00;200.00
1;740;740;222.50;222.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;213;213;300.00;300.00
7;290;290;310.00;310.00
3;333;333;295.00;295.00
4;355-395;385;305.00;305.00
4;371;371;335.00;335.00;ThinFleshed
49;403-440;435;283.00-310.00;285.74
6;452-455;453;287.50-290.00;289.58
5;540;540;265.00;265.00
16;575-579;577;252.50-255.00;253.75
8;634-637;635;247.50;247.50
3;683;683;235.00;235.00
1;705;705;235.00;235.00
1;755;755;230.00;230.00
1;855;855;210.00;210.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;460-478;463;257.50-260.00;259.63
2;715;715;237.50;237.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;500;500;247.50;247.50
1;595;595;242.50;242.50
1;665;665;187.50;187.50