OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/26/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/19/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,309 6,540 0
Feeder Cattle: 5,309(100.0%) 6,540(100.0%) 0(0.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00-5.00 higher on limited comparable offerings. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves traded mostly steady. Calves that were long weaned and multiple rounds of shots sold 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, very good for weaned calves. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;383;383;187.50;187.50
9;426;426;182.00;182.00
23;434;434;205.00;205.00;Fancy
42;464-477;470;174.00-187.00;178.78
22;484-499;494;187.50-200.00;191.96;Fancy
96;465-498;467;169.00-173.00;172.73;Unweaned
25;528-538;531;174.00-175.00;174.68
14;521-527;524;157.00-158.00;157.43;Unweaned
211;553-595;573;159.00-171.00;168.16
5;582;582;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
126;601-644;631;163.00-164.00;163.89
41;618-645;632;151.00-157.00;155.11;Unweaned
92;651-692;685;160.00-165.00;161.97
17;664-684;676;151.00-158.00;153.83;Unweaned
133;703-745;712;155.00-166.50;160.66
12;706-723;713;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
150;751-794;780;152.00-166.00;162.90
330;805-842;813;159.50-164.50;163.20
90;867-874;871;162.00-162.50;162.30
100;900-925;905;150.50-159.00;153.53
100;1078;1078;151.50;151.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;452;452;166.00;166.00
7;468;468;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
20;517;517;164.00;164.00
43;566-568;567;155.00-158.00;156.18
63;632-648;639;150.00-155.00;152.09
14;609;609;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
46;653-682;667;153.00-154.00;153.49
43;723-748;732;145.00-151.00;148.61
12;738;738;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
86;776-792;789;140.00-156.00;152.88
20;822;822;153.00;153.00
10;832;832;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
7;1020;1020;141.00;141.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;695;695;139.00;139.00
37;702-703;702;136.00-143.50;141.07
9;849;849;144.00;144.00
13;982;982;112.00;112.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;220;220;45.00;45.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
126;207-243;217;75.00-95.00;89.20
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;248;248;165.00;165.00
7;315;315;150.00;150.00
26;317;317;170.00;170.00;Fancy
56;365-386;374;154.00-156.00;155.15
19;410-446;423;151.00-162.00;155.27
71;436;436;147.50;147.50;Unweaned
70;461-496;488;147.00-163.00;154.58
21;485-495;488;160.00-161.00;160.71;Fancy
63;469;469;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
24;473;473;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
49;501-520;514;144.00-155.00;150.12
88;533;533;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
176;574-587;583;147.00-158.00;153.52
91;601-640;631;141.00-159.00;154.83
103;604-641;621;141.00-151.00;148.19;Unweaned
64;669-674;671;147.00-152.00;149.55
137;703-749;714;147.00-153.00;150.59
7;705;705;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
113;751-793;767;147.00-151.00;149.64
7;821;821;152.00;152.00
33;873-882;880;140.00-149.00;142.44
181;906-917;909;145.00-151.25;149.34
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;286;286;149.00;149.00
6;406;406;146.00;146.00
5;445;445;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
12;481-483;482;135.00-140.00;137.08
43;453-473;467;131.00-135.00;133.54;Unweaned
28;583;583;136.50;136.50;Unweaned
38;601-636;613;121.00-125.00;123.87;Unweaned
16;671-684;680;138.00;138.00
12;681;681;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
6;702;702;132.00;132.00
5;755;755;145.00;145.00
17;1065;1065;101.00;101.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;379;379;141.00;141.00
7;500;500;135.00;135.00
7;725;725;133.00;133.00
HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;749;749;149.50;149.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;267;267;235.00;235.00;Fancy
18;375-386;382;172.50-175.00;173.46
24;354;354;220.00;220.00;Fancy
10;464;464;182.50;182.50;Fancy
15;639;639;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;273;273;170.00;170.00
8;375;375;165.00;165.00
13;487;487;156.00;156.00
25;570-599;591;132.00-136.00;133.08;Unweaned