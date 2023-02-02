OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/1/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/25/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,377 3,052 4,754
Feeder Cattle: 1,377(100.0%) 3,052(100.0%) 4,754(100.0%)
Compared to last week: A strong winter storm bringing sleet and temperatures in the mid-teens to low 20's has hampered livestock movement. Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady few trades 2.00-3.00 higher on limited offerings. Steer and heifer calves sold with a sharply higher undertone on limited comparable offerings. Demand good for all classes. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 33% Heifers, 5% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;379;379;247.50;247.50;Fancy
17;485;485;215.00;215.00
37;457-465;462;236.00-240.00;237.39;ThinFleshed
52;532-549;539;213.00-218.00;214.96
42;552;552;218.00;218.00
55;609-645;626;184.00-199.00;193.46
73;666-688;675;183.50-187.00;185.53
37;722-740;725;181.50-182.00;181.60
97;798;798;180.50;180.50
130;812;812;181.75;181.75
62;870;870;177.50;177.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;486;486;209.00;209.00
17;576;576;187.00;187.00
65;784;784;175.75;175.75
21;944;944;156.50;156.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;505;505;160.00;160.00
5;632;632;169.00;169.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;273;273;242.50;242.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;343;343;220.00;220.00;Fancy
13;356;356;202.50;202.50
9;403;403;189.00;189.00
35;418;418;196.00;196.00;Fancy
20;464;464;190.00;190.00
92;505-532;517;180.00-187.00;184.31
75;555-590;578;173.00-188.00;180.57
16;568;568;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
52;637;637;174.00;174.00
4;753;753;169.00;169.00
3;987;987;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;423;423;172.50;172.50
9;453;453;174.00;174.00
20;609-641;619;154.00-158.00;156.76
31;653-667;656;162.00-165.00;164.05
9;761-791;774;155.00-161.00;158.28
11;811;811;158.00;158.00
6;883;883;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;918;918;125.00;125.00
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
62;367;367;177.50;177.50