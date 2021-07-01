OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/29/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/23/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,790 9,967 8,295
Feeder Cattle: 5,790(100.0%) 9,967(100.0%) 8,295(100.0%)
Special Note: *** The OKC West Livestock auction will be closed on 07-05-21, sales will resume on Tuesday 07-06-21.
*** *** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00-5.00 lower. Demand moderate. Several large strings of reputation cattle were on on offer today. Not enough comparable trades of steer and heifer calves for a trend but a steady undertone was noted. Demand moderate to good. Heavy rainfall continues across the trade area bringing flood conditions. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 82%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;345;345;186.00;186.00
19;363-372;366;182.00-187.00;183.87
14;403;403;194.00;194.00;Fancy
21;404-405;404;190.00-193.00;190.57;ThinFleshed
45;451-490;473;168.00-181.00;174.30
28;512-528;521;169.00-175.00;172.47
7;618;618;162.00;162.00
45;601-638;626;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
52;661-683;670;143.00-150.00;145.88
116;705-730;721;152.00-155.00;153.63
206;750-797;774;137.00-145.50;142.89
288;806-846;828;141.50-144.75;142.85
291;858-896;884;134.00-141.50;139.66
205;885-898;895;144.00-144.50;144.11;Fancy
165;906-939;918;135.00-138.50;135.85
58;959-993;967;128.50-136.50;134.66
210;989;989;140.00;140.00;Fancy
11;1025;1025;127.00;127.00
215;1009;1009;135.50;135.50;Fancy
52;1071;1071;130.00;130.00
235;1092;1092;136.00;136.00;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;428;428;177.00;177.00
10;475;475;159.00;159.00
29;510-539;529;162.00-166.00;164.67
126;557-591;572;151.00-158.50;155.09
44;614-649;621;154.00-155.50;155.18
135;807-841;834;134.00-137.00;136.19
58;869;869;137.00;137.00
23;928-944;933;122.00-129.50;127.19
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;402;402;160.00;160.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;373-381;376;157.00-177.00;164.10
79;429-448;441;152.00-164.00;161.39
51;453-487;470;153.00-155.00;154.06
45;502-546;534;148.00-149.00;148.50
6;588;588;139.00;139.00
35;612-626;619;135.00-146.50;141.07
120;668-681;676;140.50-141.50;140.89
190;708-739;724;138.50-144.00;140.56
353;757-799;783;131.50-142.50;134.61
98;806-831;819;131.00-134.75;133.82
150;850-882;856;127.00-136.75;131.16
46;900-932;914;125.00-129.00;126.16
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;335;335;173.00;173.00
27;362-397;376;152.00-166.00;158.02
93;457-498;483;140.00-153.00;145.08
53;529-543;537;138.00-147.00;142.88
31;558-579;568;139.00-145.00;140.72
38;605-610;609;131.00-133.50;133.11
10;667;667;133.00;133.00
28;706;706;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
106;762-784;772;129.00-134.00;131.61
22;814-836;820;125.00-126.00;125.72
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;396;396;189.00;189.00
4;469;469;178.00;178.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;543;543;146.00;146.00
9;539;539;149.00;149.00;Unweaned