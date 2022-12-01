OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/29/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/15/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,698 9,428 10,400
Feeder Cattle: 9,698(100.0%) 9,428(100.0%) 10,400(100.0%)
Compared to the last sale 11/16-17/22: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher with instances sharply higher as much as 16.00-20.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle quoted as Value Added sold as part of the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network program. Recent rains has increased buyer activity. Quality saw bulk of the sale binging attractive to very attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 0% Cows, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;315;315;230.00;230.00
25;348;348;260.00;260.00;Fancy
53;363-390;377;217.50-240.00;231.53
11;380;380;260.00;260.00;ThinFleshed
24;419-447;431;196.00-215.00;204.22
27;425;425;237.50;237.50;Fancy
75;409-427;419;223.00-232.50;227.98;ThinFleshed
21;422;422;232.00;232.00;ValueAdded
171;450-496;475;200.00-227.50;215.83
173;452-455;453;230.00-242.00;238.65;Fancy
6;486;486;224.00;224.00;ValueAdded
279;503-539;514;190.50-214.00;202.29
22;515;515;212.00;212.00;Fancy
27;503-533;520;216.00-217.00;216.57;ThinFleshed
116;565-593;574;188.00-201.00;192.57
230;569-586;583;211.50-213.00;211.72;Fancy
22;592;592;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
60;554-568;558;196.50-198.00;196.93;ValueAdded
198;607-648;623;181.50-202.00;191.38
118;603-649;636;162.00-178.00;167.11;Unweaned
312;657-695;672;175.00-184.50;179.83
42;672;672;186.50;186.50;Fancy
59;655-682;674;165.00-173.00;169.25;Unweaned
22;654;654;179.50;179.50;ValueAdded
251;712-747;735;174.00-182.50;178.69
76;706;706;168.50;168.50;Fleshy
18;725;725;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
520;758-790;772;172.00-175.00;173.63
54;750;750;184.50;184.50;ThinFleshed
240;812-847;818;170.00-174.75;173.87
60;844;844;180.50;180.50;Fancy
74;901-930;915;167.50-169.00;167.98
20;1042;1042;160.00;160.00
18;1187;1187;148.00;148.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
34;325-338;328;206.00-216.00;208.42
22;393-397;396;206.00-216.00;213.75
5;445;445;190.00;190.00
29;474-498;481;190.00;190.00
15;451;451;180.00;180.00;Full
79;500-539;515;175.00-190.00;181.68
328;563-598;587;164.50-185.00;177.63
45;568-592;575;164.00-175.00;170.47;Unweaned
43;601-649;628;161.00-179.00;170.52
95;655-691;668;170.00-171.00;170.81
54;655-669;659;159.00-169.00;166.06;Unweaned
45;734-738;737;165.50-171.00;167.33
83;750-775;765;166.00-173.00;170.07
53;812-813;813;167.00-172.00;169.83
53;859-882;875;158.00-168.00;165.22
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;429;429;177.00;177.00
82;454-492;477;150.00-161.00;154.08
9;509;509;151.00;151.00;ValueAdded
15;641;641;158.00;158.00
11;629;629;150.00;150.00;ValueAdded
10;738;738;158.00;158.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;280;280;197.50;197.50
48;350-373;361;202.50-205.00;203.61
71;373-381;379;211.00-219.00;216.89;Fancy
11;398;398;170.00;170.00;Fleshy
75;419-443;430;181.00-198.50;185.11
16;431;431;190.00;190.00;ValueAdded
219;459-496;476;170.00-194.00;184.32
265;508-548;521;162.00-182.00;171.57
31;520;520;173.00;173.00;ValueAdded
321;551-599;578;160.00-180.00;168.73
367;604-649;626;164.50-175.00;169.00
34;607;607;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
20;604;604;165.00;165.00;ValueAdded
180;657-690;675;165.75-171.00;167.83
37;650-669;663;155.00-162.00;159.96;Unweaned
118;708-734;715;162.00-166.75;165.04
159;750-765;756;164.00-169.75;167.79
9;751;751;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
57;833;833;160.75;160.75
26;859;859;160.75;160.75
164;918-923;919;152.00-160.50;159.61
38;965-968;967;141.00-151.00;144.68
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;295;295;175.00;175.00
83;306-349;339;169.00-183.00;178.81
77;374-379;376;173.00-179.00;175.24
97;407-449;429;160.00-174.00;168.06
121;469-494;482;151.00-169.00;162.51
155;508-544;530;153.00-162.00;158.98
5;577;577;156.00;156.00
88;619-643;632;159.00-165.00;162.93
15;636;636;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
67;681;681;160.00;160.00
17;723;723;157.00;157.00
62;752-774;765;158.00-160.00;158.68
14;824;824;158.00;158.00
61;870;870;159.50;159.50
COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;480;480;175.00;175.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
41;366-398;384;210.00-227.50;217.32
50;401-429;418;194.00-211.00;200.03
26;522-544;535;179.00-201.00;188.09
8;699;699;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;449;449;175.00;175.00
44;493;493;174.00;174.00;Unweaned
10;537;537;160.00;160.00
24;711;711;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;291;291;182.00;182.00