OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/12/2022 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/6/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,500 3,063 6,235

Feeder Cattle: 2,500(100.0%) 3,063(100.0%) 6,235(100.0%)

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;249;249;225.00;225.00

10;292;292;216.00;216.00

70;305-332;318;214.00-227.50;221.27

17;390-399;393;212.50;212.50

25;415-434;425;204.00-216.00;210.37

46;472-482;476;196.00-200.00;197.40

72;505-544;526;190.00-197.50;193.06

27;507;507;206.00;206.00;Thin;Fleshed

104;576-581;579;191.00-196.00;193.90

47;608-625;613;175.00-186.00;180.26

95;606-634;614;189.00-193.50;192.13;Fancy

30;661-679;672;174.50-177.00;176.10

53;689-697;696;169.00-173.00;169.60;Unweaned

7;732;732;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;370;370;195.00;195.00

19;417;417;199.00;199.00

7;517;517;185.00;185.00

28;667;667;171.00;171.00

7;846;846;149.00;149.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;435;435;170.00;170.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;260;260;190.00;190.00

61;322-330;327;180.00-192.50;187.86

32;353;353;190.00;190.00

54;418-432;422;176.00-178.00;177.36

12;480;480;181.00;181.00

30;522;522;178.00;178.00

72;551-583;568;171.00-183.50;178.78

8;627;627;168.00;168.00

52;620;620;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;289;289;175.00;175.00

20;389-397;392;167.00-170.00;168.94

27;415;415;187.00;187.00

31;451-485;470;158.00-173.00;166.03

51;503-532;514;155.00-180.00;165.67

134;567-596;582;161.00-166.00;164.80

46;657-673;665;153.00-157.00;155.06

20;722;722;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;230;230;217.50;217.50

25;314-348;321;202.00-212.50;210.22

9;495;495;181.00;181.00

16;532;532;181.00;181.00

9;602;602;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;424;424;175.00;175.00

12;492;492;155.00;155.00

20;508-534;524;160.00-177.50;166.79

30;636;636;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;383;383;157.50;157.50