OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/28/2022 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/21/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,800 7,181 5,790

Feeder Cattle: 1,800(100.0%) 7,181(100.0%) 5,790(100.0%)

Special Note: *** No sale next week 07/04-05/22, all cattle will sell Wednesday 07/06/22 ***

Compared to last Tuesday: Steer calves traded 3.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 47% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 20%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;287;287;216.00;216.00

33;313-338;326;225.00-232.50;228.49

10;312;312;242.50;242.50;ThinFleshed

62;355-372;364;222.50-230.00;226.04

81;412-429;422;209.00-215.00;213.03

141;454-472;467;202.00-214.00;211.85

83;515-544;521;197.00-202.00;198.63

96;553-587;571;189.00-195.00;191.86

101;606-633;625;184.00-189.50;186.53

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

27;413-443;430;189.00-191.00;189.85

25;490;490;192.00;192.00

73;541-542;542;184.00-187.00;185.07

120;560-599;577;165.00-1185.00;314.79

18;696;696;168.00;168.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;344;344;195.00;195.00

79;325-348;331;207.50-210.00;208.20;ThinFleshed

10;444;444;183.00;183.00

58;450-499;490;170.00-173.00;172.57

156;504-544;527;168.00-175.50;172.08