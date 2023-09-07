OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/5/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/29/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,691 9,574 6,746
Feeder Cattle: 6,691(100.0%) 9,574(100.0%) 6,746(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sols mostly steady to 1.00 higher with exception of cattle over 900 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded fully steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves that were weaned sold 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Bulk of the supply was un-weaned or short weaned bawling calves. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 33% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;312-318;317;320.00-345.00;340.38
11;384;384;315.00;315.00
49;454-498;484;284.00-295.00;286.28;Unweaned
37;524-535;528;290.00-292.50;291.54
76;586;586;272.50;272.50
354;600-637;618;265.00-274.00;268.44
76;628;628;285.00;285.00;Fancy
19;603;603;248.00;248.00;Unweaned
129;685-691;687;257.00-260.00;257.89
44;672-681;677;245.00-256.00;249.32;Unweaned
310;716-728;722;260.00-263.00;261.52
267;755-778;765;247.50-254.50;251.04
344;818-841;827;247.00-253.00;249.30
314;851-872;856;238.00-245.00;243.64
50;880;880;236.00;236.00;Fleshy
47;906-918;914;231.00-239.00;233.53
294;950-998;992;222.00-227.00;222.98
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;339;339;305.00;305.00
8;396;396;300.00;300.00
44;352-360;357;290.00-300.00;296.42;Unweaned
22;449;449;290.00;290.00
6;429;429;275.00;275.00;Unweaned
9;498;498;275.00;275.00
65;453-478;462;280.00-287.50;284.75;Unweaned
25;508-540;526;257.50-277.50;266.00;Unweaned
19;558;558;254.00;254.00;Unweaned
11;625;625;245.00;245.00
17;619-642;633;247.50-256.00;252.57;Unweaned
78;675-696;686;244.00-252.00;248.76
19;743;743;251.00;251.00
213;750-794;762;235.00-245.00;240.94
353;830-847;841;225.00-244.00;241.83
119;873;873;233.50-236.00;234.82
9;971;971;217.00;217.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;390;390;290.00;290.00
22;541;541;231.00;231.00;Unweaned
13;561;561;250.00;250.00
143;648;648;233.00;233.00
107;729-741;735;229.00-244.00;234.71
8;799;799;226.00;226.00
53;812;812;215.00;215.00
13;860;860;217.00;217.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;380-390;387;290.00-295.00;291.64
62;403-449;424;262.00-265.00;263.56;Unweaned
38;461-483;471;235.00-250.00;243.74;Unweaned
30;528;528;269.00;269.00
65;500-541;512;236.00-240.00;238.43;Unweaned
98;554-586;563;252.00-256.00;254.85
76;602-634;624;236.00-246.00;240.30
16;623;623;230.00;230.00;Unweaned
76;656-692;673;238.00-248.00;244.05
90;705-733;715;231.00-245.00;241.67
99;765-780;775;224.00-231.00;226.30
220;818-840;822;222.00-225.50;224.16
33;857-865;862;216.00-222.00;220.01
29;923;923;210.00;210.00;Fleshy
24;972;972;204.00;204.00;Fleshy
15;1071;1071;195.00;195.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;382;382;252.50;252.50;Unweaned
61;413-444;439;255.00-260.00;255.77
23;428-446;433;245.00-265.00;251.26;Unweaned
34;459-485;465;230.00-242.50;233.07;Unweaned
10;509;509;221.00;221.00
16;517-526;522;235.00;235.00;Unweaned
362;575-588;582;245.00-270.00;246.10
15;582;582;243.00;243.00;Unweaned
68;609;609;221.00;221.00
18;661-693;682;221.00-231.00;227.77
66;701-742;714;221.00-231.50;229.72
28;796;796;221.50;221.50
8;837;837;215.00;215.00
17;898;898;205.00;205.00
27;928;928;213.00;213.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;341;341;250.00;250.00
31;365;365;252.50;252.50
10;446;446;230.00;230.00
27;435;435;236.00;236.00;Unweaned
8;471;471;237.50;237.50
71;716;716;210.00;210.00
8;1006;1006;170.00;170.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;357-370;361;290.00-310.00;296.40
22;417;417;310.00;310.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;378;378;272.50;272.50
9;403;403;270.00;270.00;Unweaned
10;458;458;265.00;265.00
29;520;520;251.00;251.00;Unweaned
11;599;599;242.50;242.50;Unweaned
5;694;694;235.00;235.00;Unweaned