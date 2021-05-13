OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/11/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,000 6,016 12,647

Feeder Cattle: 1,000(100.0%) 6,016(100.0%) 12,647(100.0%)

Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for a trend but a higher undertone noted. Demand moderate. Cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has came across the trade area, hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 38% Heifers, 9% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 32%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

33;400-437;407;170.00-185.00;182.07

18;495;495;175.00;175.00

39;507-548;520;170.00-175.00;173.38

40;602-642;633;149.00-154.50;150.87

9;613-634;622;144.00-147.00;145.36;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;299;299;175.00;175.00

8;384;384;171.00;171.00

12;477;477;166.00;166.00

58;515-533;522;153.50-162.00;157.88

49;558-595;588;153.00-162.50;154.66

20;621;621;149.00;149.00

20;686;686;130.50;130.50;Unweaned

8;752;752;127.00;127.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;363;363;138.00;138.00

5;416;416;133.00;133.00

8;459;459;146.00;146.00

5;608;608;135.50;135.50

5;690;690;129.50;129.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

38;372-398;390;162.00-172.00;165.41

17;415-422;418;150.00-159.00;153.74

17;487;487;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

25;501;501;152.00;152.00

5;550;550;136.00;136.00

10;603;603;133.00;133.00

16;605-608;607;120.00-129.50;125.95;Unweaned

17;756;756;122.00;122.00

7;772;772;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;274;274;156.00;156.00

7;400;400;145.00;145.00

10;476-480;478;128.00-138.00;133.98

30;582-584;583;126.50-130.00;127.67

19;604;604;132.00;132.00

12;650;650;125.00;125.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;495;495;129.00;129.00

9;507;507;128.00;128.00

HEIFERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;518;518;137.00;137.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;405;405;167.00;167.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;281;281;175.00;175.00

4;319;319;169.00;169.00

15;528;528;156.50;156.50

13;653;653;137.50;137.50

17;794;794;122.50;122.50