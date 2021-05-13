OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/11/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,000 6,016 12,647
Feeder Cattle: 1,000(100.0%) 6,016(100.0%) 12,647(100.0%)
Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for a trend but a higher undertone noted. Demand moderate. Cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has came across the trade area, hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 38% Heifers, 9% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 32%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;400-437;407;170.00-185.00;182.07
18;495;495;175.00;175.00
39;507-548;520;170.00-175.00;173.38
40;602-642;633;149.00-154.50;150.87
9;613-634;622;144.00-147.00;145.36;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;299;299;175.00;175.00
8;384;384;171.00;171.00
12;477;477;166.00;166.00
58;515-533;522;153.50-162.00;157.88
49;558-595;588;153.00-162.50;154.66
20;621;621;149.00;149.00
20;686;686;130.50;130.50;Unweaned
8;752;752;127.00;127.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;363;363;138.00;138.00
5;416;416;133.00;133.00
8;459;459;146.00;146.00
5;608;608;135.50;135.50
5;690;690;129.50;129.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;372-398;390;162.00-172.00;165.41
17;415-422;418;150.00-159.00;153.74
17;487;487;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
25;501;501;152.00;152.00
5;550;550;136.00;136.00
10;603;603;133.00;133.00
16;605-608;607;120.00-129.50;125.95;Unweaned
17;756;756;122.00;122.00
7;772;772;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;274;274;156.00;156.00
7;400;400;145.00;145.00
10;476-480;478;128.00-138.00;133.98
30;582-584;583;126.50-130.00;127.67
19;604;604;132.00;132.00
12;650;650;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;495;495;129.00;129.00
9;507;507;128.00;128.00
HEIFERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;518;518;137.00;137.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;405;405;167.00;167.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;281;281;175.00;175.00
4;319;319;169.00;169.00
15;528;528;156.50;156.50
13;653;653;137.50;137.50
17;794;794;122.50;122.50