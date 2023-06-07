Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold fully steady from last week's sharply higher market. Demand remains good for calves. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 49% Heifers, 8% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 18%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;330-344;339;315.00-337.50;328.97
20;361-378;371;327.50-335.00;330.42
12;358;358;345.00;345.00;Fancy
26;414-423;419;300.00-310.00;304.95
52;455-495;477;285.00-297.00;291.92
70;505-548;533;272.50-290.00;282.45
17;597;597;260.00;260.00;Unweaned
12;622-623;622;245.00-252.50;249.37;Unweaned
46;659-673;669;242.50-244.00;242.89
16;709;709;240.00;240.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;481-484;482;272.50-280.00;276.61
78;552-590;573;252.50-266.00;262.41
37;634-638;637;245.00-252.00;247.07
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;248-249;249;300.00-325.00;313.91
16;293;293;310.00;310.00
13;333;333;290.00;290.00
25;313-339;333;305.00-310.00;306.13;Fancy
25;378-398;391;262.50-275.00;267.76
7;396;396;295.00;295.00;Fancy
24;417-432;427;277.50;277.50
109;487-497;491;258.00-267.50;263.30
15;534;534;270.00;270.00;ThinFleshed
14;576;576;235.00;235.00
26;637;637;235.00;235.00
13;614;614;210.00;210.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;333;333;267.00;267.00
16;398;398;275.00;275.00
18;404-443;433;235.00-260.00;251.03
19;468-494;483;237.50-255.00;244.64
11;517;517;247.50;247.50
71;521-540;525;212.00-230.00;224.73;Unweaned
17;565-568;567;220.00-230.00;224.10
6;578;578;216.00;216.00;Unweaned
18;619;619;218.00;218.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;541;541;215.00;215.00;Unweaned
10;562;562;182.50;182.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;209-229;219;315.00-345.00;330.68
15;309;309;290.00-317.50;302.83
6;444;444;280.00;280.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)