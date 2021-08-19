OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/17/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/10/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,800 6,573 5,774

Feeder Cattle: 1,800(100.0%) 6,573(100.0%) 5,774(100.0%)

*** Final report including feeder cattle will be released tomorrow 08/18/21. ***

Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 3.00-5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Heavy supply of un-weaned and or short weaned calves were on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 13% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;291;291;201.00;201.00

8;359;359;210.00;210.00

13;487;487;174.00;174.00

63;511-539;521;176.00-185.00;179.66

9;575;575;170.00;170.00

29;606-608;606;166.00-177.00;168.28

28;604;604;162.50;162.50;Unweaned

19;707-710;709;157.00-161.00;158.68

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;496;496;169.00;169.00

19;511;511;179.00;179.00

42;563-570;566;160.00-168.00;163.83

137;570-594;584;154.00-162.00;156.24;Unweaned

8;611;611;161.00;161.00

47;619-633;626;149.00-156.00;152.39;Unweaned

25;671;671;155.00;155.00

53;683-684;684;145.50-154.50;148.72;Unweaned

23;812;812;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

35;253-255;254;57.50-67.50;62.91

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

70;264;264;115.00;115.00

63;350;350;115.00;115.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;411;411;170.00;170.00

21;479;479;159.00;159.00

71;517-543;529;156.00-159.00;157.53

19;570;570;157.00;157.00

63;615-632;620;147.00-151.00;149.90;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;379;379;163.00;163.00

32;450-476;461;155.00-159.00;156.81

30;488;488;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

15;523-529;527;144.00-147.00;145.81

75;553-567;557;143.00-152.00;147.73

80;631-637;633;147.00-148.50;147.90

26;600;600;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

39;670-693;682;130.00-135.00;132.73;Unweaned

16;774;774;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;520-549;536;129.00-139.00;133.27

12;599;599;146.00;146.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;410;410;170.00;170.00

14;464-469;467;172.00-182.50;177.28

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;527;527;137.00;137.00

6;678;678;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

