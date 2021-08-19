OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/17/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/10/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,800 6,573 5,774
Feeder Cattle: 1,800(100.0%) 6,573(100.0%) 5,774(100.0%)
*** Final report including feeder cattle will be released tomorrow 08/18/21. ***
Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 3.00-5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Heavy supply of un-weaned and or short weaned calves were on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 13% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;291;291;201.00;201.00
8;359;359;210.00;210.00
13;487;487;174.00;174.00
63;511-539;521;176.00-185.00;179.66
9;575;575;170.00;170.00
29;606-608;606;166.00-177.00;168.28
28;604;604;162.50;162.50;Unweaned
19;707-710;709;157.00-161.00;158.68
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;496;496;169.00;169.00
19;511;511;179.00;179.00
42;563-570;566;160.00-168.00;163.83
137;570-594;584;154.00-162.00;156.24;Unweaned
8;611;611;161.00;161.00
47;619-633;626;149.00-156.00;152.39;Unweaned
25;671;671;155.00;155.00
53;683-684;684;145.50-154.50;148.72;Unweaned
23;812;812;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;253-255;254;57.50-67.50;62.91
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
70;264;264;115.00;115.00
63;350;350;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;411;411;170.00;170.00
21;479;479;159.00;159.00
71;517-543;529;156.00-159.00;157.53
19;570;570;157.00;157.00
63;615-632;620;147.00-151.00;149.90;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;379;379;163.00;163.00
32;450-476;461;155.00-159.00;156.81
30;488;488;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
15;523-529;527;144.00-147.00;145.81
75;553-567;557;143.00-152.00;147.73
80;631-637;633;147.00-148.50;147.90
26;600;600;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
39;670-693;682;130.00-135.00;132.73;Unweaned
16;774;774;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;520-549;536;129.00-139.00;133.27
12;599;599;146.00;146.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;410;410;170.00;170.00
14;464-469;467;172.00-182.50;177.28
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;527;527;137.00;137.00
6;678;678;122.00;122.00;Unweaned