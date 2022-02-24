OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/22/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/15/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,914 13,193 4,325
Feeder Cattle: 4,914(100.0%) 13,193(100.0%) 4,325(100.0%)
Special Note: *** Do to weather concerns the OKC West Livestock Auction combined Tuesday and Wednesdays sale this week. ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded 4.00-6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-7.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Strong winter storm is expected for Tuesday evening and aa week of sub-zero temperatures are in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;377;377;220.00;220.00
87;413-449;433;207.00-224.00;213.84
25;460-466;464;207.50-210.00;208.29
46;512-546;528;190.00-204.00;197.89
113;550-594;568;183.00-201.00;191.21
81;602-647;629;172.00-182.00;176.15
5;622;622;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
213;650-689;663;168.00-178.00;172.37
267;704-741;725;156.50-165.00;161.21
74;758-777;772;159.00-159.50;159.37
303;854-883;867;150.00-154.00;152.26
43;917;917;151.00;151.00
41;1014-1025;1017;144.00;144.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;251;251;200.00;200.00
16;411;411;187.50;187.50
42;490-491;490;194.00-196.00;195.14
19;531-539;536;187.50;187.50
74;583-598;588;174.00-185.00;177.48
70;603-634;607;166.00-168.00;167.70
30;653-689;666;145.00-165.00;158.65
175;700-722;705;156.00-160.00;158.02
107;763-777;769;150.00-157.00;152.41
31;871-880;877;138.00-144.00;140.11
16;1020;1020;130.00;130.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;424;424;175.00;175.00
40;457-462;459;170.00-177.00;174.36
40;517;517;166.00-170.00;167.20
26;623;623;155.00;155.00
9;874;874;134.00;134.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
172;245;245;121.00;121.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;395;395;195.00;195.00
31;415-449;437;187.50-197.50;191.77
20;459-469;465;186.00-200.00;192.23
200;513-546;536;168.00-178.00;171.86
9;544;544;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
94;558-598;588;164.00-172.00;166.01
9;559;559;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
100;607-625;619;152.00-155.75;155.02
9;645;645;151.00;151.00;Fleshy
17;649;649;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
193;661-688;677;150.00-153.50;151.33
116;712-743;734;148.00-153.00;150.33
46;752-782;765;145.00-146.50;146.30
61;803-831;818;141.00-146.50;143.86
97;855-871;864;144.00-147.50;145.86
63;918-926;919;141.00-143.50;143.06
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;246;246;180.00;180.00
5;322;322;167.50;167.50
27;406-446;415;161.00-180.00;168.26
6;493;493;167.00;167.00
5;493;493;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
18;510;510;153.00;153.00
43;551-576;558;155.00-167.00;163.54
141;604-647;629;145.00-152.00;148.33
171;651-682;672;141.00-149.00;147.89
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;438;438;152.50;152.50
7;547;547;156.00;156.00
30;576-578;577;140.00-149.00;143.91
44;608-609;609;135.00-147.00;143.19
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;607-641;620;153.00-164.00;159.69;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;509-515;512;175.00-178.00;176.59
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;549;549;165.00;165.00