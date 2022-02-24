OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/22/2022 - Final

This Week Last Reported

2/15/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 4,914 13,193 4,325

Feeder Cattle: 4,914(100.0%) 13,193(100.0%) 4,325(100.0%)

Special Note: *** Do to weather concerns the OKC West Livestock Auction combined Tuesday and Wednesdays sale this week. ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded 4.00-6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-7.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Strong winter storm is expected for Tuesday evening and aa week of sub-zero temperatures are in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;377;377;220.00;220.00

87;413-449;433;207.00-224.00;213.84

25;460-466;464;207.50-210.00;208.29

46;512-546;528;190.00-204.00;197.89

113;550-594;568;183.00-201.00;191.21

81;602-647;629;172.00-182.00;176.15

5;622;622;171.00;171.00;Unweaned

213;650-689;663;168.00-178.00;172.37

267;704-741;725;156.50-165.00;161.21

74;758-777;772;159.00-159.50;159.37

303;854-883;867;150.00-154.00;152.26

43;917;917;151.00;151.00

41;1014-1025;1017;144.00;144.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;251;251;200.00;200.00

16;411;411;187.50;187.50

42;490-491;490;194.00-196.00;195.14

19;531-539;536;187.50;187.50

74;583-598;588;174.00-185.00;177.48

70;603-634;607;166.00-168.00;167.70

30;653-689;666;145.00-165.00;158.65

175;700-722;705;156.00-160.00;158.02

107;763-777;769;150.00-157.00;152.41

31;871-880;877;138.00-144.00;140.11

16;1020;1020;130.00;130.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;424;424;175.00;175.00

40;457-462;459;170.00-177.00;174.36

40;517;517;166.00-170.00;167.20

26;623;623;155.00;155.00

9;874;874;134.00;134.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

172;245;245;121.00;121.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;395;395;195.00;195.00

31;415-449;437;187.50-197.50;191.77

20;459-469;465;186.00-200.00;192.23

200;513-546;536;168.00-178.00;171.86

9;544;544;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

94;558-598;588;164.00-172.00;166.01

9;559;559;163.00;163.00;Unweaned

100;607-625;619;152.00-155.75;155.02

9;645;645;151.00;151.00;Fleshy

17;649;649;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

193;661-688;677;150.00-153.50;151.33

116;712-743;734;148.00-153.00;150.33

46;752-782;765;145.00-146.50;146.30

61;803-831;818;141.00-146.50;143.86

97;855-871;864;144.00-147.50;145.86

63;918-926;919;141.00-143.50;143.06

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;246;246;180.00;180.00

5;322;322;167.50;167.50

27;406-446;415;161.00-180.00;168.26

6;493;493;167.00;167.00

5;493;493;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

18;510;510;153.00;153.00

43;551-576;558;155.00-167.00;163.54

141;604-647;629;145.00-152.00;148.33

171;651-682;672;141.00-149.00;147.89

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;438;438;152.50;152.50

7;547;547;156.00;156.00

30;576-578;577;140.00-149.00;143.91

44;608-609;609;135.00-147.00;143.19

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;607-641;620;153.00-164.00;159.69;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;509-515;512;175.00-178.00;176.59

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;549;549;165.00;165.00