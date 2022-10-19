OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/18/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/11/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,000 6,811 6,540
Feeder Cattle: 3,000(100.0%) 6,811(100.0%) 6,540(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Weaned steer calves traded mostly 6.00-9.00 higher, heifer calves sold 5.00-7.00 higher. Un-weaned bawling calves were steady to mostly 3.00 lower. Demand good to very good for weaned cattle. Quality average to mostly attractive. Much of the trade area received much needed moisture over the weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 47% Heifers, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 24%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;347;347;230.00;230.00
5;343;343;235.00;235.00;Fancy
23;369-398;380;200.00-216.00;204.97
21;366;366;228.00;228.00;Fancy
34;409-441;421;180.00-195.00;190.02
34;410-418;413;205.00-210.00;208.36;ThinFleshed
24;460-467;463;188.00-191.00;189.74
41;469;469;202.00;202.00;Fancy
42;452-483;461;199.00-205.00;203.20;ThinFleshed
9;473;473;187.00;187.00;Unweaned
118;504-549;537;177.50-191.00;184.45
36;502-506;504;193.00-196.00;194.58;Fancy
24;511-533;528;175.00-177.00;175.48;Unweaned
48;551-584;560;180.50-184.00;182.06
74;572-581;574;189.00-194.00;190.09;Fancy
30;604-612;606;173.00-186.50;183.77
44;645;645;167.00;167.00;Unweaned
132;651-686;667;172.00-185.00;178.04
9;653;653;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
29;710;710;171.00;171.00
5;798;798;180.00;180.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;415;415;168.00;168.00
19;459;459;162.00;162.00
48;509-543;530;161.00-175.00;169.14
5;579;579;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
31;623;623;161.00;161.00
19;657;657;159.00;159.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;564;564;154.00;154.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
71;414-438;433;156.00-178.00;167.47
48;401-432;420;170.00-175.00;173.87;ThinFleshed
138;450-497;480;156.00-168.00;164.65
198;504-542;522;155.50-169.00;161.58
16;507;507;186.00;186.00;Fancy
30;525;525;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
57;551-585;567;154.00-167.00;161.69
6;571;571;178.00;178.00;ThinFleshed
10;577-588;583;145.00-147.50;146.24;Unweaned
5;643;643;167.00;167.00
16;622;622;170.50;170.50;Fancy
16;640;640;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
34;622;622;151.50;151.50;Unweaned
10;650;650;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
25;660;660;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;373;373;167.50;167.50
43;406-449;422;148.00-157.50;152.48
15;445;445;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
45;451-468;458;145.00-151.00;148.84
29;506-544;534;146.00-156.00;153.38
33;527-548;538;138.00-139.00;138.44;Unweaned
19;559-583;567;148.00-150.00;148.65
26;622-642;627;144.00-152.00;148.18
51;675-678;677;141.00-146.00;142.47;Unweaned
5;702;702;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
9;779;779;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;356-387;375;150.00;150.00
21;449;449;144.00;144.00
13;506-518;512;133.00-135.00;133.93
9;656;656;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;656;656;159.50;159.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;274;274;217.50;217.50
11;501;501;168.00;168.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;289;289;167.50;167.50
5;451;451;150.00;150.00
31;522-526;523;160.00-166.00;164.44
23;550-580;571;150.00-154.00;151.17
26;628-634;633;138.00-144.00;143.08;Unweaned
8;707;707;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;544;544;145.00;145.00
19;502;502;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
13;580;580;144.00;144.00
BULLS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;543;543;172.00;172.00;Fancy