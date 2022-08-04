OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/2/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/26/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,000 9,244 7,006
Feeder Cattle: 2,000(100.0%) 9,244(100.0%) 7,006(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves that were weaned were to lightly tested this week, few trades steady to weak. Bulk of the offering was un-weaned new crop calves, large supply was bulls. Demand moderate. Severe drought conditions continue across the sate with triple digit temperatures in the forecast for over a week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 44% Heifers, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 19%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;347;347;220.00;220.00
25;390;390;207.50;207.50
46;400-443;428;192.50-205.00;199.43
49;476-496;488;186.00-190.00;187.51
31;544;544;195.00;195.00
83;558-594;579;160.00-192.00;183.83
31;624;624;193.00;193.00
22;616;616;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
56;668;668;181.50;181.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;324;324;185.00;185.00
58;454-482;464;175.00-181.00;178.74
20;506;506;180.00;180.00
32;554-592;569;176.00-283.00;237.81
34;619;619;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
26;678;678;176.00;176.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;326;326;135.00;135.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;373-386;379;167.00-168.00;167.51
37;471-475;474;167.00-174.00;169.07
40;517-529;528;164.00-166.00;165.75
138;556-592;581;163.00-173.00;168.02
18;609;609;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;273;273;162.00;162.00
55;429-440;435;152.00-160.00;156.27
59;473-492;484;164.00-166.00;164.80
20;540;540;181.00;181.00
17;547;547;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
28;554;554;161.00;161.00
49;619-644;624;154.00;154.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
45;322-336;325;131.00-139.00;132.84
15;395;395;150.00;150.00
16;510;510;145.00;145.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;400;400;183.00;183.00
17;479;479;181.00;181.00
22;691;691;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;370;370;192.50;192.50
27;471;471;156.00;156.00