OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/27/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/20/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,388 5,938 0
Feeder Cattle: 6,388(100.0%) 5,938(100.0%) 0(0.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate. Steer and heifer calves sold 5.00-8.00 lower on a light test. Demand light to moderate. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days with the immediate trade area under a flood watch. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;425;425;173.00;173.00
4;445;445;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
9;478-483;480;170.00-172.00;171.11
28;515-542;528;165.00-173.00;168.63
54;553-594;567;156.00-167.00;162.08
9;591;591;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
85;606-638;617;146.00-156.00;150.86
118;653-699;670;143.00-149.00;146.07
199;705-744;739;139.00-143.50;139.72
155;759-791;783;131.00-140.00;133.69
513;808-844;824;125.00-134.25;129.67
645;850-888;876;125.00-133.00;127.37
524;904-941;927;120.00-127.50;124.86
133;957-983;961;124.00-124.75;124.62
145;1003-1048;1036;113.00-118.50;117.20
55;1036;1036;123.25;123.25;Fancy
7;1166;1166;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;334;334;171.00;171.00
6;373;373;174.00;174.00
11;412-430;422;160.00-170.00;165.56
11;464-469;466;164.00-170.00;166.74
18;523-531;529;152.00-165.00;154.85
42;579-595;591;144.00-154.00;146.22
65;644-648;645;132.00-135.00;132.42
6;642;642;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
20;672;672;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
124;704-746;726;133.50-137.50;135.97
199;759-785;772;131.00-135.00;133.01
42;814-844;831;122.00-127.00;124.34
77;860-887;872;117.00-124.00;122.04
37;909-939;921;118.00-119.00;118.70
60;957;957;118.25;118.25
17;1046;1046;115.00;115.00
38;1052-1075;1068;106.00-113.50;111.36
5;1128;1128;112.50;112.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;423;423;126.00;126.00
13;450-458;455;142.00-151.00;145.42
9;565;565;138.00;138.00
34;710;710;132.50;132.50
8;928;928;116.00;116.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;424-425;425;151.00-159.00;154.76
22;413;413;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
45;472-484;479;145.00-153.00;148.73
141;505-549;533;140.00-145.00;143.52
31;503-524;515;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed
17;557-579;563;138.00-143.00;140.91
10;550;550;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
193;603-641;629;134.00-136.50;135.85
32;655-698;684;125.00-133.50;129.84
16;653;653;135.50;135.50;ThinFleshed
12;652;652;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
183;709-737;721;121.00-130.00;126.91
7;740;740;131.50;131.50;Fancy
165;756-795;777;120.00-128.50;123.36
29;752;752;131.50;131.50;Fancy
313;801-841;829;121.00-124.50;122.02
6;806;806;113.00;113.00;Fleshy
202;860-886;877;117.00-122.25;118.66
203;900-942;908;114.00-120.00;116.20
13;1001;1001;112.00;112.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;349;349;142.00;142.00
5;322;322;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
10;395;395;138.00;138.00
7;454;454;146.00;146.00
15;530-534;531;135.00-136.00;135.66
5;586;586;127.00;127.00
24;611-634;623;123.00-132.00;126.55
6;627;627;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
41;697-699;699;120.00-125.00;121.22
28;739;739;122.00;122.00
36;808;808;118.00;118.00
35;868;868;116.75;116.75
9;941;941;108.50;108.50
10;980;980;97.00;97.00
6;1006;1006;108.00;108.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;356-393;375;125.00-140.00;132.13
14;405-411;409;131.00-135.00;132.42
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;313;313;177.50;177.50
8;461;461;163.00;163.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;474-478;476;149.00-150.00;149.60
18;515-543;528;133.00-151.00;144.68
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;774;774;112.00;112.00