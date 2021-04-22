OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/21/2021
Total Receipts: 5,938 8,114 9,706
Feeder Cattle: 5,938(100.0%) 8,114(100.0%) 9,706(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-5.00 lower with exception of heavier weight cattle that could come out against the October Live CME contract selling 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Several days of the CME Live and Feeder Cattle contracts being lower has buyers being cautious. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested on comparable trades for a trend. Demand moderate. Unseasonably cold weather has swept across the trade area with temperatures dipping into the low 30's bringing freeze alerts. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 87%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;343;343;195.00;195.00
14;402-443;428;175.00-180.00;178.32
22;464;464;188.00;188.00
17;510-539;520;170.00-181.00;176.98
38;551-555;551;164.00-170.00;169.36
134;609-643;635;145.00-160.75;159.37
67;717-738;723;142.00-146.50;144.92
10;700;700;149.50;149.50;ThinFleshed
67;762;762;143.00;143.00
531;803-847;826;127.00-135.50;131.94
378;862-899;882;125.00-132.00;128.28
42;897;897;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
476;903-940;918;121.00-131.00;126.41
379;951-998;970;120.00-125.60;123.17
32;1036-1045;1039;117.00-120.00;118.96
13;1046;1046;114.50;114.50;Full
15;1055;1055;117.50;117.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;405-436;422;168.00-170.00;168.87
35;450-489;465;170.00-173.00;171.17
38;507-529;524;159.00-163.00;161.00
36;592;592;149.00-151.00;149.94
7;583;583;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
14;599;599;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
7;606;606;148.00;148.00
16;620;620;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
62;658-692;678;140.50-146.00;144.34
12;693-696;695;139.00-143.00;141.00;Unweaned
10;704;704;140.00;140.00
156;755-791;784;129.00-134.00;130.21
55;814-827;824;127.50-129.00;127.82
25;891-899;895;122.00-125.00;123.40
52;950-975;959;119.00-122.00;119.84
45;1025-1031;1028;116.50-118.25;117.24
38;1062;1062;116.00;116.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;368;368;160.00;160.00
8;540;540;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
27;673-696;686;133.50-141.00;137.73
30;777-794;781;124.00-130.00;128.58
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;477-490;487;152.00-156.00;152.98
25;502;502;147.00;147.00
5;516;516;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
37;550-565;557;137.00-147.00;139.94
27;634;634;138.50;138.50
113;608;608;146.00;146.00;Fancy
82;652-698;680;128.00-133.00;130.30
147;721-734;724;128.00-133.00;131.71
390;750-796;765;123.50-130.00;127.24
82;805-848;827;122.75-124.50;123.75
31;811;811;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
106;852-892;875;118.00-123.25;120.43
66;901-915;912;118.00-121.00;120.28
43;944;944;117.50;117.50;Fleshy
12;973;973;114.00;114.00
10;1009;1009;114.00;114.00
56;1112;1112;118.00;118.00;Fancy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;388;388;155.00;155.00
61;405-448;432;140.00-147.00;142.97
5;460;460;147.00;147.00
63;520-548;539;133.00-144.00;139.06
49;561-599;585;129.00-142.00;135.87
50;648;648;129.50;129.50
63;673-698;693;122.00-129.00;124.86
84;701-746;729;123.00-126.00;124.29
6;773;773;124.50;124.50
78;821-826;824;118.50-120.00;118.81
39;857-883;871;117.00-118.00;117.45
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;317;317;156.00;156.00
20;415-424;418;135.00-142.50;138.86
4;516;516;121.00;121.00
9;613;613;124.00;124.00
12;721;721;122.50;122.50
14;751-760;755;117.00-122.50;119.37
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;245;245;185.00;185.00
5;456;456;175.00;175.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;541;541;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
23;550-589;569;140.00-146.00;142.04