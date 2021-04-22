OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/21/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/13/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,938 8,114 9,706

Feeder Cattle: 5,938(100.0%) 8,114(100.0%) 9,706(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-5.00 lower with exception of heavier weight cattle that could come out against the October Live CME contract selling 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Several days of the CME Live and Feeder Cattle contracts being lower has buyers being cautious. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested on comparable trades for a trend. Demand moderate. Unseasonably cold weather has swept across the trade area with temperatures dipping into the low 30's bringing freeze alerts. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 87%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;343;343;195.00;195.00

14;402-443;428;175.00-180.00;178.32

22;464;464;188.00;188.00

17;510-539;520;170.00-181.00;176.98

38;551-555;551;164.00-170.00;169.36

134;609-643;635;145.00-160.75;159.37

67;717-738;723;142.00-146.50;144.92

10;700;700;149.50;149.50;ThinFleshed

67;762;762;143.00;143.00

531;803-847;826;127.00-135.50;131.94

378;862-899;882;125.00-132.00;128.28

42;897;897;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

476;903-940;918;121.00-131.00;126.41

379;951-998;970;120.00-125.60;123.17

32;1036-1045;1039;117.00-120.00;118.96

13;1046;1046;114.50;114.50;Full

15;1055;1055;117.50;117.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;405-436;422;168.00-170.00;168.87

35;450-489;465;170.00-173.00;171.17

38;507-529;524;159.00-163.00;161.00

36;592;592;149.00-151.00;149.94

7;583;583;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

14;599;599;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

7;606;606;148.00;148.00

16;620;620;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

62;658-692;678;140.50-146.00;144.34

12;693-696;695;139.00-143.00;141.00;Unweaned

10;704;704;140.00;140.00

156;755-791;784;129.00-134.00;130.21

55;814-827;824;127.50-129.00;127.82

25;891-899;895;122.00-125.00;123.40

52;950-975;959;119.00-122.00;119.84

45;1025-1031;1028;116.50-118.25;117.24

38;1062;1062;116.00;116.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;368;368;160.00;160.00

8;540;540;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

27;673-696;686;133.50-141.00;137.73

30;777-794;781;124.00-130.00;128.58

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

36;477-490;487;152.00-156.00;152.98

25;502;502;147.00;147.00

5;516;516;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

37;550-565;557;137.00-147.00;139.94

27;634;634;138.50;138.50

113;608;608;146.00;146.00;Fancy

82;652-698;680;128.00-133.00;130.30

147;721-734;724;128.00-133.00;131.71

390;750-796;765;123.50-130.00;127.24

82;805-848;827;122.75-124.50;123.75

31;811;811;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

106;852-892;875;118.00-123.25;120.43

66;901-915;912;118.00-121.00;120.28

43;944;944;117.50;117.50;Fleshy

12;973;973;114.00;114.00

10;1009;1009;114.00;114.00

56;1112;1112;118.00;118.00;Fancy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;388;388;155.00;155.00

61;405-448;432;140.00-147.00;142.97

5;460;460;147.00;147.00

63;520-548;539;133.00-144.00;139.06

49;561-599;585;129.00-142.00;135.87

50;648;648;129.50;129.50

63;673-698;693;122.00-129.00;124.86

84;701-746;729;123.00-126.00;124.29

6;773;773;124.50;124.50

78;821-826;824;118.50-120.00;118.81

39;857-883;871;117.00-118.00;117.45

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;317;317;156.00;156.00

20;415-424;418;135.00-142.50;138.86

4;516;516;121.00;121.00

9;613;613;124.00;124.00

12;721;721;122.50;122.50

14;751-760;755;117.00-122.50;119.37

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;245;245;185.00;185.00

5;456;456;175.00;175.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;541;541;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

23;550-589;569;140.00-146.00;142.04