OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/30/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/23/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,128 6,581 6,578
Feeder Cattle: 7,128(100.0%) 6,581(100.0%) 6,578(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded steady to 1.00 higher. Demand moderate. Steer calves that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots traded mostly steady, weaned heifers were 2.00-3.00 lower. Un-weaned bawling steer and heifer calves sold sharply lower instances to 10.00-12.00 lower. Demand moderate for weaned cattle, light for bawling calves Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
41;321-343;335;215.00-232.50;220.72
18;305;305;255.00;255.00;ThinFleshed
46;358-397;378;200.00-220.00;215.46
95;411-440;431;200.00-218.00;210.37
25;419;419;191.00;191.00;Unweaned
44;459-485;479;194.00-213.00;207.78
163;507-544;519;190.00-199.00;193.38
25;539;539;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
23;556-564;562;190.00-196.00;194.45
167;606-646;624;182.00-191.00;187.06
27;641;641;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed
10;627;627;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
236;665-699;683;184.50-186.25;185.23
297;715-749;741;180.00-183.50;182.29
183;754-796;771;174.00-183.50;180.77
257;809-846;823;174.50-179.50;176.57
118;852-876;863;178.00-179.00;178.54
54;1010;1010;158.00;158.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;319-347;329;190.00;190.00
8;490;490;190.00;190.00
17;499;499;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
20;541;541;176.00;176.00
161;552-589;573;181.00-188.50;185.95
28;561;561;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
19;621-629;626;170.00-176.00;173.81
20;628;628;167.00;167.00;Unweaned
129;688-693;689;170.00-174.00;173.44
39;665-685;671;167.50-175.00;173.70;Unweaned
116;711-736;729;171.00-178.00;173.07
181;761-798;784;174.50-180.00;177.52
18;752;752;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
181;814-844;832;167.00-174.50;171.66
47;809;809;155.50;155.50;Unweaned
343;850-896;871;160.75-172.00;165.18
82;915-945;932;163.00-166.50;165.03
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;695;695;153.00;153.00
21;751;751;169.00;169.00
64;874-894;887;151.00-153.00;151.97
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;906;906;141.00;141.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;389;389;191.00;191.00
6;359;359;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
16;407;407;182.00;182.00
112;469-498;484;172.00-185.00;180.62
142;510-536;519;174.00-184.00;178.63
170;560-591;574;172.00-182.00;176.26
116;614-643;631;174.00-182.50;177.58
274;651-698;665;168.00-178.50;173.98
247;702-731;716;168.00-175.00;171.61
143;786-787;787;165.00-169.75;167.89
45;809-833;820;163.50-166.50;165.03
72;826;826;170.00;170.00;Fancy
33;856-882;870;161.00-164.50;162.56
13;905;905;164.00;164.00;Fancy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;343;343;180.00;180.00
38;302-335;319;165.00-166.00;165.47;Fleshy
81;358-398;388;175.00-183.00;178.78
22;378;378;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
31;452-472;466;164.00-167.50;165.10
143;489;489;179.50;179.50;ThinFleshed
84;535-544;542;158.00-164.00;160.79
9;513;513;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
63;586-598;588;156.00-169.00;159.27
240;554;554;177.50;177.50;ThinFleshed
44;626-647;636;169.00-173.00;171.53
11;604;604;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
23;661;661;156.00;156.00
18;699;699;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
25;729;729;153.00-162.00;159.84
11;815;815;159.00;159.00
10;892;892;155.00;155.00
5;1077;1077;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;219;219;167.00;167.00
12;334;334;157.00;157.00
24;353-359;357;150.00-155.00;153.35
43;522;522;169.00;169.00
12;586;586;158.00;158.00
34;631;631;156.50;156.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;381-382;382;200.00-232.00;205.11
32;442;442;195.00;195.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;270;270;192.50;192.50
7;446;446;175.00;175.00
13;419;419;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
7;490;490;180.00;180.00
34;505-535;514;168.00-172.00;169.22
30;553;553;169.00;169.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;442;442;155.00;155.00;Unweaned