OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/3/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/3/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,347 4,500 0
Feeder Cattle: 8,347(100.0%) 4,500(100.0%) 0(0.0%)
Compared to the last sale on 12/13-14/22: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for feeders. Steer and heifer calves sold 12.00-15.00 higher. Demand very good. Quality mostly average to attractive with several large strings of very attractive calves that were in very good weigh-up conditions.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;276;276;275.00;275.00;ThinFleshed
16;332-343;336;237.50-250.00;242.28
91;352-383;372;232.50-266.00;250.49
24;370-398;392;272.50-275.00;274.51;Fancy
34;402-446;429;222.50-247.50;231.45
112;408-447;431;250.00-272.50;259.16;Fancy
161;461-499;478;220.00-240.00;228.29
6;463;463;250.00;250.00;Fancy
218;502-543;524;210.00-235.00;223.54
47;520-525;524;238.00-239.00;238.27;Fancy
363;550-597;576;201.00-226.00;214.91
183;602-637;616;189.00-207.00;198.57
176;611-639;638;209.50-211.00;210.11;Fancy
26;649;649;174.00;174.00;Unweaned
242;652-695;673;183.50-193.00;188.44
158;652;652;207.00;207.00;Fancy
13;653;653;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
319;703-742;724;179.50-193.00;185.19
25;720;720;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
337;757-795;771;172.00-185.50;181.99
78;756;756;189.00;189.00;Fancy
500;806-837;814;178.00-181.50;179.87
23;862;862;174.50;174.50
92;923-949;930;168.50-173.00;170.12
4;965;965;169.00;169.00
4;1044;1044;162.00;162.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;389;389;222.50;222.50
43;440-442;441;197.50-210.00;205.34
43;468-496;487;205.00-217.50;211.15
40;529-533;531;190.00-210.00;197.47
175;558-596;582;188.00-207.00;196.66
25;567-591;584;165.00-178.00;168.53;Unweaned
25;608-644;615;177.00-182.00;180.95
143;661-693;673;175.00-183.00;180.38
35;739;739;178.00;178.00
80;760-792;781;169.00-175.00;173.14
31;814;814;166.00;166.00
9;861;861;163.00;163.00
6;921;921;1158.00;1158.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;447;447;189.00;189.00
25;502-548;535;177.50-188.00;185.24
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
50;286-291;287;210.00-225.00;214.25
22;323;323;232.00;232.00;Fancy
12;326;326;227.50;227.50;ThinFleshed
95;350-369;359;207.50-220.00;214.62
174;400-448;420;188.00-205.00;195.46
11;408;408;222.50;222.50;Fancy
93;450-493;473;180.00-193.00;188.15
186;501-547;517;176.00-190.00;184.57
149;550-594;567;175.00-185.00;179.81
189;601-637;624;174.00-184.00;178.15
33;606;606;202.00;202.00;Replacement
10;615;615;191.00;191.00;ThinFleshed
6;632;632;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
262;662-697;679;168.00-172.00;170.08
10;682;682;163.00;163.00;Fleshy
21;669;669;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
176;717-737;730;170.75-174.00;171.48
102;759-790;780;168.00-173.00;171.95
8;784;784;160.00;160.00;Fleshy
59;847;847;166.00;166.00
7;970;970;156.00;156.00
9;1048;1048;144.00;144.00
10;1066;1066;148.00;148.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;275-279;277;185.00-200.00;191.95
5;339;339;190.00;190.00
54;411-436;428;177.50-194.00;188.85
178;450-496;467;170.00-188.00;180.43
111;500-546;520;169.00-183.00;174.33
23;513-543;530;164.00-165.00;164.42;Fleshy
137;552-595;578;168.00-177.00;174.52
66;600-646;629;160.00-171.00;166.06
116;650-698;662;160.00-178.00;168.40
97;716-749;725;161.00-169.00;167.65
57;715;715;155.00;155.00;Fleshy
45;760-777;766;168.00-169.00;168.62
26;800;800;161.00;161.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;398;398;170.00;170.00
8;624;624;131.00;131.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;246;246;210.00;210.00
37;314;314;255.00;255.00;Fancy
26;359;359;247.50;247.50
96;413-446;418;201.00-227.50;205.13
14;477;477;200.00;200.00
22;513-525;516;188.00-200.00;191.33
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;425;425;171.00;171.00
10;500;500;190.00;190.00
17;553;553;181.00;181.00
7;617;617;170.00;170.00
7;653;653;166.00;166.00
13;691;691;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
68;403;403;95.00;95.00