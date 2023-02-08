OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/7/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/1/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,500 1,377 6,047
Feeder Cattle: 3,500(100.0%) 1,377(100.0%) 6,047(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 10.00-20.00 higher from last weeks very limited offering. Demand Very good for all classes. Quality average to attractive. Much needed moisture is in the forecast for the middle part of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (40% Steers, 52% Heifers, 8% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 25%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;315-331;322;260.00-262.50;261.08
30;353-383;373;252.50-265.00;259.48
89;410-449;433;240.00-258.00;244.66
14;403;403;275.00;275.00;ThinFleshed
114;464-497;483;222.50-242.50;236.79
228;504-545;522;210.00-240.00;230.06
42;550-595;586;215.00-217.50;215.64
194;602-647;624;195.00-218.00;212.56
76;650-670;657;190.00-197.00;193.60
28;700;700;188.50;188.50
22;759-762;760;182.00-184.00;183.27
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;335-348;341;215.00-232.50;223.57
37;355-392;368;220.00-230.00;226.49
5;474;474;222.50;222.50
19;508-546;532;195.00-210.00;203.31
70;553-578;567;211.00-216.00;213.28
7;638;638;193.00;193.00
38;673-693;683;184.00-187.00;186.36
14;777;777;177.00;177.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;435;435;177.50;177.50
7;548;548;160.00;160.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
54;320-341;330;202.50-217.50;211.93
54;353-389;361;192.00-215.00;205.70
146;409-441;413;194.00-220.00;205.56
91;454-495;489;185.00-203.00;196.93
143;503-544;514;187.00-209.00;199.21
116;550-594;565;185.00-201.00;193.10
36;591;591;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
86;603-634;614;171.00-186.00;180.61
24;627-631;629;168.00-176.00;172.68;Unweaned
68;652-669;659;172.00-180.00;178.01
11;705;705;172.00;172.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;296;296;195.00;195.00
83;369-399;381;180.00-193.00;187.45
120;407-447;439;185.00-190.00;189.40
161;453-492;478;174.00-196.00;186.55
64;502-538;519;172.50-191.00;180.63
5;549;549;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
76;562-592;583;175.50-192.00;185.99
9;675;675;170.00;170.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;389;389;175.00;175.00
27;453-486;470;155.00-168.00;164.50
11;591;591;155.00;155.00
13;602;602;166.00;166.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;290;290;250.00;250.00
5;336;336;240.00;240.00
20;417-442;423;212.50-229.00;219.17
31;462-475;473;214.00-216.00;214.32
26;547;547;214.00;214.00
18;551-555;554;190.00-191.00;190.28
58;613-633;631;185.00-190.00;185.50
9;767;767;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;409;409;186.00;186.00
10;478;478;197.50;197.50
31;610-629;622;170.00-186.00;176.08
7;722;722;164.00;164.00