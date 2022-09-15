OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/13/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/6/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,887 6,746 7,245
Feeder Cattle: 7,887(100.0%) 6,746(100.0%) 7,245(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves 6.00-8.00 lower. Demand light for fresh calves off the cow, moderate for long weaned cattle. Bulk of the trade continues to be light weight un-weaned bawling calves. Much of the Southwest part of the state is in full swing of sowing wheat. Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast into next week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 36% Heifers, 6% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;258;258;222.50;222.50
18;303-308;307;230.00-232.50;230.41;ThinFleshed
47;359-396;382;207.50-230.00;217.74
21;351;351;231.00;231.00;ThinFleshed
57;439;439;192.00;192.00
8;413;413;227.50;227.50;Fancy
26;449;449;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
99;455-485;466;195.00-217.00;208.29
39;488;488;189.00;189.00;Unweaned
88;505-520;510;187.00-202.00;189.88
50;519-520;519;180.00-187.00;182.10;Unweaned
41;564-596;588;181.00-193.00;184.76
92;572;572;210.00;210.00;Fancy
357;607-641;626;168.00-190.00;178.80
30;600-615;605;189.00-190.00;189.34;ThinFleshed
230;650-693;676;170.00-183.50;177.80
29;664;664;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
374;700-743;714;170.00-181.00;175.34
472;756-799;785;165.00-181.00;176.32
464;800-846;821;160.00-179.50;170.78
60;856-883;860;160.00-177.00;164.03
43;910;910;169.00;169.00
52;1023;1023;165.00;165.00
4;1056;1056;141.00;141.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;370;370;201.00;201.00
119;467-499;481;173.00-187.00;178.22
17;484;484;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
111;502-548;513;162.00-188.00;181.40
80;500-535;515;170.00-184.00;175.95;Unweaned
70;554-587;567;170.00-183.00;176.24
60;557-593;577;175.00-188.00;178.49;Unweaned
16;623;623;175.00;175.00
46;667-699;689;163.00-176.00;172.34
15;665;665;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
43;701-723;708;166.00-172.00;170.15
20;758-784;768;161.00-163.00;162.18
118;879;879;160.75;160.75
3;985;985;161.00;161.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;432;432;175.00;175.00
39;431;431;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
41;469-479;475;152.00-175.00;166.70
15;506-509;507;148.00-162.00;158.25
7;564;564;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;297;297;188.00;188.00
9;332;332;187.50;187.50
33;375-389;384;180.00-187.50;182.66
228;406-446;427;172.00-187.00;178.14
130;458-498;484;169.00-177.00;173.60
133;511-546;523;169.00-180.00;172.91
98;536;536;187.00;187.00;Fancy
23;500;500;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
128;553-599;566;164.00-174.00;171.11
144;605-641;616;167.00-184.00;173.93
215;656-697;670;160.00-170.00;165.86
5;683;683;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
185;703-745;725;152.00-171.00;165.72
21;763-769;766;152.00-155.50;153.49
131;809-846;821;153.00-163.00;158.09
18;871;871;154.50;154.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
49;318-319;318;177.50-180.00;179.23
25;357-386;369;172.00;172.00
40;409-445;431;160.00-166.00;162.86
28;448;448;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
58;455-480;466;153.00-167.00;162.42
84;500-547;520;154.00-166.00;160.41
29;502-515;507;151.00-155.00;153.32;Unweaned
77;563-597;576;162.00-169.00;165.50
17;561;561;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
96;609-645;633;153.00-166.00;160.69
6;671;671;159.00;159.00
3;653;653;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
9;711;711;156.00;156.00
3;753;753;146.00;146.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;308;308;161.00;161.00
46;404-440;428;150.00;150.00
53;460-488;475;144.00-159.00;151.31
6;503;503;151.00;151.00
15;550;550;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;343;343;167.50;167.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;305;305;222.00;222.00
6;378;378;200.00;200.00
60;420;420;192.00;192.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;397;397;187.00;187.00
56;511-547;532;161.00-172.00;168.82
24;502-545;527;170.00-172.00;170.79;Unweaned
47;572-597;583;141.00-154.00;147.51;Unweaned
33;602-646;623;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
9;658;658;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
18;711;711;157.00;157.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;361;361;175.00;175.00
11;358;358;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
21;485;485;165.00;165.00
35;534;534;150.00;150.00
20;676;676;135.00;135.00;Unweaned