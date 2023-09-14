OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/12/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/5/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,765 6,691 7,887
Feeder Cattle: 8,765(100.0%) 6,691(100.0%) 7,887(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3.00-6.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for feeders. Steer and heifer calves sold 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 37% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;279;279;350.00;350.00
2;395;395;315.00;315.00
67;363;363;375.00;375.00;Fancy
70;422-445;443;320.00-330.00;329.05
30;464-490;472;275.00-297.50;289.44
41;501-538;517;278.00-287.50;283.46
121;564-594;583;272.00-280.00;273.94
15;561-565;564;257.50-262.50;259.16;Unweaned
56;620-641;639;260.00-276.00;273.29
46;607-624;620;286.00-288.00;286.43;Fancy
21;626;626;282.50;282.50;ThinFleshed
11;675;675;268.00;268.00
93;653-673;665;271.00-274.00;272.60;ThinFleshed
72;664-692;677;247.00-250.00;248.45;Unweaned
290;717-747;733;260.00-265.00;264.31
47;717;717;273.00;273.00;Fancy
26;700;700;251.00;251.00;Fleshy
592;758-797;776;252.00-258.00;254.95
44;752;752;262.00;262.00;Fancy
208;804-829;814;248.50-256.00;254.31
30;825;825;247.00;247.00;Fleshy
539;852-879;862;240.50-249.75;246.18
615;900-946;919;232.25-240.00;235.54
59;935;935;229.00;229.00;Fleshy
51;995;995;227.00;227.00
24;1054;1054;208.00;208.00;Full
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;389;389;285.00;285.00
5;392;392;252.50;252.50;Unweaned
16;420-427;423;256.00-272.50;262.25
27;409;409;255.00;255.00;Unweaned
52;472-497;488;252.00-253.00;252.67
43;504-542;515;270.00-275.00;271.47
76;501-549;524;237.00-272.50;254.73;Unweaned
161;572-591;579;246.00-267.50;255.12
100;615-637;621;252.50-264.00;255.45
5;616;616;235.00;235.00;Unweaned
38;675-680;678;252.00-254.00;253.11
36;656-664;660;220.00-236.00;227.16;Unweaned
55;724-743;734;241.00-259.00;250.46
252;750-757;751;240.00-248.00;246.36
75;839;839;237.00;237.00
90;853-895;869;225.00-240.00;237.23
23;922;922;230.00;230.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;361;361;240.00;240.00
20;391;391;272.50;272.50;Unweaned
15;448;448;258.50;258.50;Unweaned
40;457-459;458;217.50-241.00;234.52;Unweaned
42;577;577;213.00;213.00
24;576;576;234.00;234.00;Unweaned
11;703;703;229.00;229.00
61;989;989;214.00;214.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;261;261;270.00;270.00
65;315-333;331;275.00-280.00;279.56
123;412-440;419;267.00-285.00;278.11
7;405;405;250.00;250.00;Unweaned
39;460-486;475;252.50-262.50;257.91
24;456-496;476;235.00-248.00;240.32;Unweaned
247;523-531;525;270.00-274.00;273.07
36;504-532;513;237.50-240.00;238.59;Unweaned
83;553-580;568;245.00-256.00;250.53
15;578;578;246.00;246.00;Unweaned
82;619-646;631;236.00-258.00;244.00
13;600;600;257.00;257.00;ThinFleshed
34;628;628;229.00;229.00;Unweaned
111;655-694;683;245.00-261.00;247.52
96;661-664;663;253.50-258.00;254.62;ThinFleshed
139;733-746;740;240.50-245.50;243.98
459;753-790;767;226.00-235.00;230.21
65;778;778;241.50;241.50;Fancy
16;752;752;235.00;235.00;ThinFleshed
85;806-842;817;225.50-226.00;225.68
50;860-861;861;216.00-218.00;216.64
29;956;956;207.00;207.00
44;997;997;199.00;199.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;321;321;250.00;250.00
74;402-436;422;247.00-262.00;251.39
39;413-443;435;250.00-258.00;255.42;Unweaned
30;455-482;476;255.00;255.00
234;500-543;534;244.00-247.00;246.38
47;534-544;539;230.00-237.50;233.80;Unweaned
24;571;571;251.00;251.00
27;556-574;566;232.50-238.00;235.53;Unweaned
32;602-636;618;221.00-238.00;231.88
14;639;639;212.00;212.00;Unweaned
135;662;662;225.00;225.00
35;704-737;721;224.00-225.00;224.47
28;778;778;210.00;210.00;Fleshy
26;807;807;220.00;220.00
21;899;899;202.00;202.00;Fleshy
14;941;941;204.00;204.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;336;336;240.00;240.00
8;356;356;235.00;235.00
9;456;456;220.00;220.00
16;531;531;210.00;210.00
26;580;580;210.00;210.00
7;665;665;221.00;221.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;276;276;305.00;305.00
8;376;376;375.00;375.00
7;487;487;275.00;275.00
4;510;510;242.50;242.50;Unweaned
7;676;676;235.00;235.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;385;385;270.00;270.00
12;447;447;252.50;252.50;Unweaned
7;489;489;234.00;234.00
67;564-590;576;200.00-250.00;223.00;Unweaned
7;629;629;225.00;225.00
17;634-643;638;210.00-225.00;217.89;Unweaned
8;714;714;238.00;238.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;558;558;230.00;230.00;Unweaned