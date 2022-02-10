OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/8/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/1/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,047 4,754 3,477
Feeder Cattle: 6,047(100.0%) 4,754(100.0%) 3,477(100.0%)
Special Note:
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded fully 6.00-10.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 5.00-8.00 higher. Several large strings of high quality yearling feeder cattle were on offer. Demand very good for feeders. Steer and heifer calves sold 6.00-8.00 higher. Demand good to very good. A strong winter storm late last week swept across the trade area hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 52% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 83%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;230;230;232.50;232.50
19;325-327;327;235.00;235.00
16;353-377;366;202.50-220.00;210.03
37;405-427;423;202.00-232.50;211.96
71;452-499;468;204.00-235.00;216.86
92;525-537;531;190.00-208.00;199.10
129;557-591;577;174.50-188.00;179.67
107;607-635;616;175.00-188.00;179.33
134;653-693;675;164.00-172.00;170.19
168;700-748;722;160.00-170.00;164.01
220;755-798;778;160.50-164.00;162.08
290;804-844;825;155.00-164.00;160.98
236;854-876;868;154.00-160.50;159.10
153;901-916;914;155.00-162.50;158.76
56;986;986;148.00-150.00;148.96
49;1069;1069;146.25;146.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;250;250;207.50;207.50
11;308;308;193.00;193.00
11;414;414;183.00;183.00
66;626-639;635;165.00-175.50;172.10
16;688;688;157.00;157.00
48;712-749;742;155.00-162.00;160.74
24;798;798;158.50;158.50
90;830-841;833;156.00-156.50;156.38
13;895;895;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
182;914-929;915;134.00-148.50;147.61
57;954-994;965;133.00-137.00;135.84
5;1105;1105;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;424;424;165.00;165.00
17;629;629;151.00;151.00
31;787-795;792;132.00-144.50;139.69
67;834;834;135.00;135.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;297;297;187.50;187.50
26;318;318;187.50;187.50
48;378-391;383;187.00-188.00;187.58
25;420-446;433;180.00-187.00;183.41
64;462-492;476;175.00-182.00;177.56
97;508-548;534;160.00-181.00;169.83
96;551-591;577;161.00-171.00;164.69
50;613-638;627;154.00-169.00;160.57
260;651-698;666;153.00-158.00;156.04
73;660-674;662;158.50-159.00;158.93;Fancy
187;701-737;719;153.00-155.00;153.81
969;753-797;790;145.00-153.60;151.29
573;800-849;810;143.50-154.75;151.74
42;863-870;867;143.00;143.00
8;936;936;141.50;141.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;367-380;369;172.50-178.00;177.19
9;424;424;152.50;152.50
13;525;525;151.00;151.00
39;578-597;590;151.00-159.00;154.30
10;657;657;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
64;700;700;150.50;150.50;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;534;534;135.00;135.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;444;444;195.00;195.00
5;557;557;178.00;178.00
14;697;697;146.00;146.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;674;674;140.00;140.00;Unweaned