OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/8/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

2/1/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,047 4,754 3,477

Feeder Cattle: 6,047(100.0%) 4,754(100.0%) 3,477(100.0%)

Special Note:

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded fully 6.00-10.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 5.00-8.00 higher. Several large strings of high quality yearling feeder cattle were on offer. Demand very good for feeders. Steer and heifer calves sold 6.00-8.00 higher. Demand good to very good. A strong winter storm late last week swept across the trade area hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 52% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 83%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;230;230;232.50;232.50

19;325-327;327;235.00;235.00

16;353-377;366;202.50-220.00;210.03

37;405-427;423;202.00-232.50;211.96

71;452-499;468;204.00-235.00;216.86

92;525-537;531;190.00-208.00;199.10

129;557-591;577;174.50-188.00;179.67

107;607-635;616;175.00-188.00;179.33

134;653-693;675;164.00-172.00;170.19

168;700-748;722;160.00-170.00;164.01

220;755-798;778;160.50-164.00;162.08

290;804-844;825;155.00-164.00;160.98

236;854-876;868;154.00-160.50;159.10

153;901-916;914;155.00-162.50;158.76

56;986;986;148.00-150.00;148.96

49;1069;1069;146.25;146.25

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;250;250;207.50;207.50

11;308;308;193.00;193.00

11;414;414;183.00;183.00

66;626-639;635;165.00-175.50;172.10

16;688;688;157.00;157.00

48;712-749;742;155.00-162.00;160.74

24;798;798;158.50;158.50

90;830-841;833;156.00-156.50;156.38

13;895;895;145.00;145.00;Fleshy

182;914-929;915;134.00-148.50;147.61

57;954-994;965;133.00-137.00;135.84

5;1105;1105;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;424;424;165.00;165.00

17;629;629;151.00;151.00

31;787-795;792;132.00-144.50;139.69

67;834;834;135.00;135.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;297;297;187.50;187.50

26;318;318;187.50;187.50

48;378-391;383;187.00-188.00;187.58

25;420-446;433;180.00-187.00;183.41

64;462-492;476;175.00-182.00;177.56

97;508-548;534;160.00-181.00;169.83

96;551-591;577;161.00-171.00;164.69

50;613-638;627;154.00-169.00;160.57

260;651-698;666;153.00-158.00;156.04

73;660-674;662;158.50-159.00;158.93;Fancy

187;701-737;719;153.00-155.00;153.81

969;753-797;790;145.00-153.60;151.29

573;800-849;810;143.50-154.75;151.74

42;863-870;867;143.00;143.00

8;936;936;141.50;141.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;367-380;369;172.50-178.00;177.19

9;424;424;152.50;152.50

13;525;525;151.00;151.00

39;578-597;590;151.00-159.00;154.30

10;657;657;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

64;700;700;150.50;150.50;ThinFleshed

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;534;534;135.00;135.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;444;444;195.00;195.00

5;557;557;178.00;178.00

14;697;697;146.00;146.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;674;674;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

