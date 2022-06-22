Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Much more seasonable like weather has finally arrived allowing most of the wheat to be harvested. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 38% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 10%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
7;328;328;220.00;220.00
18;398;398;205.00;205.00
13;354;354;227.50;227.50;ThinFleshed
126;410-441;428;190.00-215.00;202.38
33;407-434;415;222.50-225.00;224.21;ThinFleshed
96;454-493;485;198.00-210.00;201.56
84;528-549;538;188.00-192.50;191.00
8;548;548;204.00;204.00;ThinFleshed
90;552-595;572;183.00-195.00;188.28
22;606-638;622;178.00-186.00;179.82
23;691;691;186.00;186.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
34;481-491;487;190.00-197.50;193.05
25;506-522;517;180.00-184.00;182.75
62;556-582;569;170.00-175.00;172.51
21;663;663;168.00;168.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
14;440;440;179.00;179.00
33;461-492;479;167.00-177.50;171.29
20;562;562;152.00;152.00
18;628;628;160.00;160.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
11;397;397;188.00;188.00
54;408-449;435;185.00-195.00;186.91
90;457-492;470;166.00-176.00;169.72
62;528-545;540;167.00-170.00;169.05
70;550-598;567;158.00-175.00;164.83
51;610-643;630;159.00-166.00;161.41
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
31;370-391;377;171.00-172.00;171.33
33;417;417;162.00;162.00
22;492;492;176.00;176.00
27;511-535;526;154.00-155.00;154.64
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
23;316;316;150.00;150.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt Price;Range;Avg Price
10;414;414;188.00;188.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)