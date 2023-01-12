OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/10/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/10/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 14,536 7,000 11,319
Feeder Cattle: 14,536(100.0%) 7,000(100.0%) 11,319(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 850 lbs sold steady to 3.00 lower, over 850 lbs 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded fully steady. Demand moderate for feeders. Steer calves under 500 lbs sold steady to 2.00 higher, over 500 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower compared to last weeks sharply higher market. Heifer calves traded fully 1.00-3.00 higher. Warmer temperatures are in the near forecast. Demand moderate to good as several local buyers were in the stands. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 46% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;272-291;284;260.00-262.50;261.58
15;341;341;237.50;237.50
67;360-395;376;238.00-272.50;262.48
122;387-398;391;271.00-280.00;276.51;Fancy
117;402-440;416;227.50-254.00;240.59
128;400-445;432;257.50-270.00;263.63;Fancy
341;455-498;476;215.00-241.00;224.73
549;502-547;527;208.00-234.00;220.97
17;511;511;245.00;245.00;Fancy
199;553-589;570;202.00-226.00;217.29
335;600-638;621;189.00-207.50;197.27
45;620-630;628;186.00-188.00;186.48;Unweaned
345;654-698;672;183.50-192.00;186.18
336;702-737;723;180.00-190.00;182.41
45;731-749;739;175.00-179.00;177.53;Unweaned
807;751-799;782;175.00-183.00;178.87
288;802-838;820;177.00-189.00;179.13
441;850-878;863;174.00-179.00;175.47
141;900-934;918;172.00-174.00;173.86
12;981;981;171.50;171.50
43;1000-1011;1002;164.50-167.50;166.87
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;263-271;267;240.00;240.00
10;378;378;227.50;227.50
212;456-497;481;203.00-220.00;210.91
167;507-546;525;185.00-210.00;200.73
52;549;549;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
261;556-599;580;186.00-200.00;193.62
190;600-649;628;180.00-189.00;185.22
7;643;643;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
391;654-699;682;176.00-185.00;181.78
167;700-743;721;170.00-182.00;177.99
78;805-842;815;175.00-177.00;176.50
91;894-896;895;163.50-168.00;165.28
5;1000;1000;158.00;158.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;419;419;194.00;194.00
14;598;598;182.00;182.00
12;829;829;163.50;163.50
14;1021;1021;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;254;254;226.00;226.00
34;330-334;333;212.50-215.00;214.20
5;347;347;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed
86;381-391;385;204.00-212.50;208.96
56;360-362;361;214.00-234.00;225.81;Fancy
10;362;362;227.50;227.50;ThinFleshed
300;400-447;430;191.00-212.50;200.55
23;401-403;402;212.50-220.00;215.44;Fancy
626;451-497;478;184.00-200.00;194.74
285;500-548;521;181.00-196.00;189.01
361;555-598;570;177.00-187.00;182.17
784;600-648;623;173.00-187.00;177.58
30;615-632;620;168.00-171.00;170.18;Unweaned
378;654-696;676;168.50-174.50;172.48
12;680;680;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
455;713-744;721;165.00-172.50;170.38
380;755-797;765;168.00-173.50;169.68
444;804-848;807;164.50-173.00;172.40
35;862-893;882;161.00-166.00;164.33
70;906-914;910;169.00;169.00
10;964;964;164.00;164.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;263;263;210.00;210.00
59;376-383;380;193.00-202.50;198.36
44;464-499;474;170.00-178.00;173.71
139;504-547;539;167.00-178.00;174.20
90;558-596;579;168.00-175.00;172.16
297;600-644;623;164.00-174.00;170.18
15;638;638;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
86;667-697;686;163.00-172.00;167.68
107;712-747;725;166.50-171.00;168.69
87;751-799;790;164.00-167.50;165.32
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;336;336;185.00;185.00
8;447;447;166.00;166.00
37;558-559;559;160.00-164.00;162.81
7;634;634;156.00;156.00
12;628;628;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
50;700-710;702;155.00-161.50;160.45
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;341;341;217.50;217.50
32;352-353;352;220.00-255.00;234.24
26;427;427;230.00;230.00
13;484;484;215.00;215.00
15;529;529;194.00;194.00
9;661;661;180.00;180.00
24;739;739;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;480;480;194.00;194.00
8;538;538;185.00;185.00
23;551-555;553;182.00;182.00
7;656;656;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;715;715;153.00;153.00