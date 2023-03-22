Compared to last week: Steer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Heifer calves under 500 lbs sold 2.00-4.00 lower, over 500 fully steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (40% Steers, 54% Heifers, 6% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 9%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;339;339;247.50;247.50
37;418-434;431;255.00-282.50;260.05
30;450-460;458;242.50-257.50;244.95
6;459;459;267.50;267.50;Fancy
49;503-544;526;242.50-249.00;247.92
6;531;531;257.50;257.50;Fancy
65;555-596;575;230.00-245.00;234.49
21;576;576;217.50;217.50;Fleshy
16;557;557;250.00;250.00;ThinFleshed
19;628;628;218.00;218.00
16;662;662;196.00;196.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;397;397;235.00;235.00
54;413-431;421;227.50-246.00;233.06
23;534;534;230.00;230.00
17;646;646;194.00;194.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;509;509;210.00;210.00
25;574;574;198.00;198.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;321;321;237.50;237.50
75;428-449;446;200.00-207.50;206.64
30;463-499;493;206.00-215.00;207.41
40;450-480;468;221.00-232.50;225.42;Fancy
95;509-548;533;200.00-208.00;204.26
156;553-585;569;190.00-198.00;195.89
19;614;614;190.00;190.00
27;656;656;185.00;185.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;396;396;205.00;205.00
28;432-436;434;195.00;195.00
48;498;498;200.00;200.00
30;540;540;186.00;186.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;397;397;195.00;195.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;409;409;240.00;240.00
11;459;459;231.00;231.00
27;593;593;200.00;200.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)