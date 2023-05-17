OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/16/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/9/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,200 7,932 10,398
Feeder Cattle: 1,200(100.0%) 7,932(100.0%) 10,398(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 3.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Heavy rainfall fell over the weekend bringing much needed relief to pastures and pond water increasing buyer interest. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 49% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 13%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;219;219;360.00;360.00;Fancy
44;336-337;336;300.00-325.00;307.97
4;306;306;340.00;340.00;Fancy
33;384;384;275.00;275.00
56;403;403;287.50;287.50
31;411-445;437;305.00-307.50;305.66;Fancy
22;470-497;477;252.50-282.50;273.98
6;464;464;280.00;280.00;Fancy
42;503-546;521;252.50-270.00;262.93
6;558;558;261.50;261.50
7;561;561;265.00;265.00;Fancy
33;613-615;614;238.00-252.50;244.58
9;703;703;225.00;225.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;394;394;240.00;240.00
16;447;447;267.50;267.50
25;475;475;270.00;270.00
49;507-539;524;234.00-245.00;239.00
14;594;594;232.50;232.50
10;769;769;194.00;194.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;409;409;202.50;202.50;Unweaned
12;457;457;210.00;210.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;379;379;135.00;135.00
11;527;527;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;249;249;285.00;285.00
4;341;341;270.00;270.00
18;314;314;280.00;280.00;Fancy
77;386-388;386;235.00-237.50;235.62
7;387;387;285.00;285.00;Fancy
19;357;357;305.00;305.00;ThinFleshed
31;406;406;260.00;260.00
22;451-461;458;235.00-242.50;237.35
15;508-531;523;227.50-245.00;239.34
22;502;502;247.50;247.50;Fancy
11;550;550;237.50;237.50
49;608-628;618;220.00-225.00;221.01
21;611;611;210.00;210.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;201;201;260.00;260.00
8;333;333;225.00;225.00
7;368;368;225.00;225.00
17;448-449;448;225.00-234.00;229.24
87;452-481;461;222.50-237.50;226.92
16;518;518;220.00;220.00
21;595;595;208.00;208.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;384;384;212.50;212.50
9;492;492;209.00;209.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;501;501;250.00;250.00
16;658;658;202.50;202.50