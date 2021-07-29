OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/27/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/20/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,827 6,945 5,777
Feeder Cattle: 5,827(100.0%) 6,945(100.0%) 5,777(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-300 higher. Feeder heifers traded 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs sold 6.00-8.00 higher, heavier weights traded 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good to very good especially for lighter weight calves. More seasonal type weather is in the forecast bringing triple digit heat indexes. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 33% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 83%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;280;280;217.50;217.50;Fancy
6;313;313;212.00;212.00
15;326-349;339;217.00-217.50;217.36;Fancy
13;375-393;385;200.00-202.50;201.12
19;364;364;215.00;215.00;Fancy
11;418-419;419;197.00-200.00;197.82
12;402;402;212.50;212.50;Fancy
27;458-493;482;180.00-195.00;184.43
60;512-540;525;179.00-184.00;181.13
72;554-589;577;171.00-181.00;173.50
217;613-643;632;167.00-173.00;169.38
7;642;642;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
140;660-692;670;161.00-170.50;166.11
234;734-738;738;162.30-163.00;162.38
116;755-790;772;155.00-161.00;156.40
182;814-833;831;154.35-156.00;154.59
126;858-878;862;145.00-154.25;152.75
174;916-921;919;148.00-151.75;150.53
379;969-982;970;141.25-145.50;141.53
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;210;210;195.00;195.00
6;449;449;168.00;168.00
7;493;493;172.00;172.00
46;508-546;538;147.00-160.00;155.64
9;588-595;591;161.00-164.00;162.66
19;600;600;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
26;680;680;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
86;711-714;712;151.50-153.00;151.78
9;797;797;155.50;155.50
108;803-835;820;123.00-149.00;135.87
184;881-893;884;141.00-144.00;141.52
430;911-935;917;142.00-143.50;143.37
34;965-990;982;135.00-135.50;135.16
34;1032;1032;132.50;132.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;497-498;497;140.00-152.50;144.51
7;646;646;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
62;740;740;137.00;137.00
9;931;931;130.00;130.00
9;971;971;128.50;128.50
21;1010;1010;126.00;126.00
13;1098;1098;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;679;679;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;247;247;175.00;175.00
49;324-345;327;166.00-167.00;166.85
10;381-392;387;157.50-160.00;158.73
7;405;405;162.00;162.00
27;453-484;473;159.00-162.00;159.91
44;502-535;517;152.50-161.00;158.06
89;583-599;587;157.00-165.00;163.07
78;608-641;617;149.00-157.00;153.44
39;636;636;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
268;658-697;692;147.00-153.00;152.40
137;705-741;726;148.50-151.50;149.59
137;751-785;769;143.50-146.00;145.43
236;810-842;827;141.00-144.00;143.11
72;851-882;861;140.50-144.00;142.90
25;1077;1077;122.00;122.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;400-430;416;154.00-157.00;155.67
29;462-491;473;150.00-159.00;153.59
4;536;536;152.00;152.00
9;511;511;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
26;576-596;581;140.00-150.00;147.24
42;620;620;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
12;667;667;146.00;146.00
40;723-741;731;144.00-145.00;144.54
9;772;772;133.00;133.00
14;808;808;139.00;139.00
19;867;867;137.00;137.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;418;418;139.00;139.00
19;701;701;122.00;122.00
39;913;913;117.00;117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;340;340;210.00;210.00;Fancy
6;399;399;207.50;207.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;483-499;490;162.00-172.00;167.54
11;582;582;147.00;147.00
7;635;635;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
16;683;683;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;518;518;135.00;135.00
25;567;567;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
5;686;686;119.00;119.00;Unweaned