OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/20/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/13/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,945 6,235 5,653

Feeder Cattle: 6,945(100.0%) 6,235(100.0%) 5,653(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower with exception of 900 lbs and heavier up to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded steady. Several large strings of reputation cattle on offer today and they traded with very good demand. Steer and heifer calves that were weaned with shots were lightly tested but traded with a higher undertone. Demand moderate. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (68% Steers, 31% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 89%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;341;341;200.00;200.00

5;357;357;192.00;192.00

58;461-496;474;178.00-192.00;185.76

69;504-539;530;174.00-184.00;179.28

8;548;548;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed

66;552-595;576;164.00-174.00;167.22

65;614-637;629;163.00-176.00;167.16

22;616-624;621;159.00-163.00;161.74;Unweaned

99;654-699;679;155.00-169.00;159.79

51;655;655;170.00;170.00;Fancy

7;661;661;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

7;669;669;150.50;150.50;Unweaned

137;700-738;724;156.50-163.00;159.34

5;706;706;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

196;752-798;775;150.00-157.00;153.03

20;770;770;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

904;800-849;826;149.50-163.50;154.15

18;846;846;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

617;854-899;868;144.50-149.00;147.64

614;906-948;919;150.50-155.90;155.03

72;951-953;951;138.00-149.00;146.40

16;1021;1021;141.00;141.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;446;446;170.00;170.00

13;475-480;478;171.00-174.00;172.38

28;522;522;156.50;156.50;Unweaned

10;578-599;589;149.00-157.00;152.93

15;602;602;159.00;159.00

46;605-611;609;144.00-145.00;144.70;Unweaned

153;685-698;692;152.00-158.50;155.30

126;724-735;729;150.00-155.00;152.26

27;756-796;766;136.00-148.00;144.77

297;813-848;823;136.75-162.50;145.42

115;873-897;893;140.00-141.00;140.86

66;903-949;908;140.00-143.00;142.23

39;974;974;135.50;135.50

10;1006;1006;130.00;130.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;433;433;150.00;150.00

10;474;474;152.50;152.50

25;716;716;139.50;139.50

30;857;857;132.50;132.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;428;428;164.00;164.00

18;481-496;487;155.00-156.00;155.40

10;541;541;151.00;151.00

109;566-595;590;145.00-155.00;151.18

8;583;583;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

29;600-629;607;146.00-150.00;149.00

39;614;614;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed

68;653-693;675;144.00-153.50;149.74

10;678;678;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed

158;705-741;717;143.50-149.50;146.90

22;729;729;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

596;754-784;779;141.50-144.00;143.44

113;801-839;818;138.50-141.50;139.99

22;954;954;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;446;446;155.00;155.00

26;477-485;480;143.00-156.00;150.86

16;509-519;513;140.00-150.00;146.20

37;555-576;568;141.00-150.00;142.22

8;624;624;146.00;146.00

12;667;667;144.00;144.00

115;707-748;729;131.00-143.00;140.76

196;772-796;788;130.00-140.75;140.01

96;810-840;826;137.00-138.80;137.86

35;876;876;130.75;130.75

4;904;904;125.00;125.00

26;982;982;124.00;124.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;394;394;140.00;140.00

7;453;453;137.00;137.00

10;516;516;142.00;142.00

15;760-761;760;131.00-139.00;135.26

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;434-448;441;175.00-177.50;176.23

5;591;591;140.00;140.00

16;588;588;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;531;531;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

4;571;571;135.00;135.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;399;399;165.00;165.00

10;511;511;139.00;139.00

DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;758;758;49.00;49.00