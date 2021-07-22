OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/20/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/13/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,945 6,235 5,653
Feeder Cattle: 6,945(100.0%) 6,235(100.0%) 5,653(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower with exception of 900 lbs and heavier up to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded steady. Several large strings of reputation cattle on offer today and they traded with very good demand. Steer and heifer calves that were weaned with shots were lightly tested but traded with a higher undertone. Demand moderate. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (68% Steers, 31% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 89%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;341;341;200.00;200.00
5;357;357;192.00;192.00
58;461-496;474;178.00-192.00;185.76
69;504-539;530;174.00-184.00;179.28
8;548;548;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
66;552-595;576;164.00-174.00;167.22
65;614-637;629;163.00-176.00;167.16
22;616-624;621;159.00-163.00;161.74;Unweaned
99;654-699;679;155.00-169.00;159.79
51;655;655;170.00;170.00;Fancy
7;661;661;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
7;669;669;150.50;150.50;Unweaned
137;700-738;724;156.50-163.00;159.34
5;706;706;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
196;752-798;775;150.00-157.00;153.03
20;770;770;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
904;800-849;826;149.50-163.50;154.15
18;846;846;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
617;854-899;868;144.50-149.00;147.64
614;906-948;919;150.50-155.90;155.03
72;951-953;951;138.00-149.00;146.40
16;1021;1021;141.00;141.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;446;446;170.00;170.00
13;475-480;478;171.00-174.00;172.38
28;522;522;156.50;156.50;Unweaned
10;578-599;589;149.00-157.00;152.93
15;602;602;159.00;159.00
46;605-611;609;144.00-145.00;144.70;Unweaned
153;685-698;692;152.00-158.50;155.30
126;724-735;729;150.00-155.00;152.26
27;756-796;766;136.00-148.00;144.77
297;813-848;823;136.75-162.50;145.42
115;873-897;893;140.00-141.00;140.86
66;903-949;908;140.00-143.00;142.23
39;974;974;135.50;135.50
10;1006;1006;130.00;130.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;433;433;150.00;150.00
10;474;474;152.50;152.50
25;716;716;139.50;139.50
30;857;857;132.50;132.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;428;428;164.00;164.00
18;481-496;487;155.00-156.00;155.40
10;541;541;151.00;151.00
109;566-595;590;145.00-155.00;151.18
8;583;583;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
29;600-629;607;146.00-150.00;149.00
39;614;614;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed
68;653-693;675;144.00-153.50;149.74
10;678;678;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed
158;705-741;717;143.50-149.50;146.90
22;729;729;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
596;754-784;779;141.50-144.00;143.44
113;801-839;818;138.50-141.50;139.99
22;954;954;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;446;446;155.00;155.00
26;477-485;480;143.00-156.00;150.86
16;509-519;513;140.00-150.00;146.20
37;555-576;568;141.00-150.00;142.22
8;624;624;146.00;146.00
12;667;667;144.00;144.00
115;707-748;729;131.00-143.00;140.76
196;772-796;788;130.00-140.75;140.01
96;810-840;826;137.00-138.80;137.86
35;876;876;130.75;130.75
4;904;904;125.00;125.00
26;982;982;124.00;124.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;394;394;140.00;140.00
7;453;453;137.00;137.00
10;516;516;142.00;142.00
15;760-761;760;131.00-139.00;135.26
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;434-448;441;175.00-177.50;176.23
5;591;591;140.00;140.00
16;588;588;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;531;531;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
4;571;571;135.00;135.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;399;399;165.00;165.00
10;511;511;139.00;139.00
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;758;758;49.00;49.00