agate Eisenhower-Guthrie stats Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Rushing (Att.-Yds);19-73;34-113Passes (C-A-I);7-18-1;20-38-4Pass yds;137;76Punts-avg;31.2;33.5Pens-yards;10-80;3-35Ike;0;7;0;3;—;10Guthrie;7;0;7;14;—;28GHS - #33 11-yard catch (Ezok Villalva kick) 4:50 1QEHS - Cory McClelland 33 pass from Will Trachte(Aldo Hernandez kick) 5:37 2QGHS – Jackson Walters 60 interception (Villalva kick) 4:14 3QEHS -Aldo Hernandez 42 kick 8:23 4QGHS- Isaiah Hammons 34 run (Villalva kick) 1:14 4QGHS- DeAndre Jones 45 interception return (Villalva kick) 0:35 4QIndividual statisticsRUSHING: Ike — TreVaughn Walton 25-113; Will Tratche 9-13; Guthrie —Hammons 17-68 (TD); Hayden Calvert 3-5.PASSING: Ike — Will Tratche 20-38-4-137 (TDs); Guthrie — Calvert 7-18-1-76 (TD);RECEIVING: Ike — Cory McClelland 4-63 (TD); Bryan Crittenden 5-45; TreVaughn Walton 1-43; Zaire Walton 5-41. Guthrie — Eaton 3-47; Jacob Varnell 1-14; Carson Wilder 2-11 (TD).