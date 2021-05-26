DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old Duncan man accused of throwing a 10-week-old Bullmastiff puppy to the ground in front of a police officer.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Jonathan Andrew Biggers for an allegation of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The warrant follows a March 4 incident where police were investigating the possibility of abuse to his girlfriend, according to the warrant affidavit.
Duncan Police Officer Jonathan Williams said he was approaching the front door when Biggers stepped out the front door with the puppy in both hands, raised his arms to gain force and momentum and threw the light-colored dog to the porch, the affidavit states. The puppy landed with enough force to bounce off the porch and into the front lawn.
Biggers told Williams his girlfriend was in a mental health facility and wasn’t home. According to the affidavit, he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Garvin County, one out of Texas and another out of Arkansas, as well as a failure to pay through Duncan Municipal Court.
Biggers said he’d thrown the puppy because it jumped on one of his children, the affidavit states.
Investigators learned there were prior investigations by DHS involving the children and of domestic abuse between Biggers and the woman.
Unable to locate any family or friends to take custody of the children, Biggers was not placed under arrest. However, Animal Control took the puppy.
Biggers has a prior felony conviction from Garvin County in March 2017 for possession of a controlled substance.
Biggers’ cash warrant bond was set at $10,000, records indicate.