Due to the on-going pandemic and rise in cases, Altus and Duncan have canceled their Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday.
"The Main Street Duncan Board and staff received many, many concerning calls, messages, and emails regarding the safety of the parade, CDC guidelines, and public safety,” said Destiny R. Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan, in a press release. "After much consultation, the Board made the difficult decision but with support from some in the community.”
“Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the decision was made to cancel,” the Altus Chamber of Commerce said on its website. “This is a tough time for everyone in our community. We will get through this. Stay safe.”